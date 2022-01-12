OLIVIA WIESELER: Nothing like speech season

Students can learn so much from participating in this activity, which is why I’m glad my parents made each of my siblings do it for at least one year. The funny thing is, three of the four of us stuck with it all through high school — well, my youngest brother is a junior in high school, but he plans to do it all four years.

We caught, as one student said at Saturday’s meet, “the speech bug.” Once you do it, it’s hard to go back.

The speech community is unlike any other community or team I’ve been a part of. Even though it’s mostly a single-person competition, the entire team is always supportive of one another. Even competitors and rivals from other schools become like friends when you see them at every single meet. There’s a shared understanding among speech-letes that just can’t really be explained.

It’s why I encourage all high school students to just try speech one time. There’s an event for everyone, and it teaches so many life lessons all in one place. Plus, with a community like this one, it won’t matter if you feel uncomfortable your first few times; everyone knows the feeling and will support you as you continue to gain confidence. Speech is one underrated activity that is definitely worth experiencing at least once.

