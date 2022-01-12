OLIVIA WIESELER: Nothing like speech season

I’ve mentioned in previous columns that my favorite time of the year is winter and the Christmas season. However, my favorite time of the school year has to be speech season, and it has just begun in the Panhandle.
I did speech all four years of my high school career. I began with a brand new coach who has since built up the program at my high school from a couple of students to about a quarter of the high school population, and it continues to grow and get better.
Speech was one of the things I missed most when I left high school to go to college. I honestly didn’t think I’d ever really get to experience it again, as speech competitions vary greatly from state to state. Plus, wherever I thought I might end up after college, I figured I wouldn’t have time to go to the local high school competitions.
But as the saying goes, God works in mysterious ways. He managed to bring me back to my home state to a job that requires me to cover the exact high school activities I’ve missed being a part of.
I recently attended the first meet of the season at Gering High School this past Saturday, and it made me remember just how much I love this academic and artistic “sport.” Depending on the event you do, it can encourage creativity, organization, writing and research skills, and thinking under pressure. And, of course, every event improves public speaking skills and builds up confidence.
Students can learn so much from participating in this activity, which is why I’m glad my parents made each of my siblings do it for at least one year. The funny thing is, three of the four of us stuck with it all through high school — well, my youngest brother is a junior in high school, but he plans to do it all four years.
We caught, as one student said at Saturday’s meet, “the speech bug.” Once you do it, it’s hard to go back.
The speech community is unlike any other community or team I’ve been a part of. Even though it’s mostly a single-person competition, the entire team is always supportive of one another. Even competitors and rivals from other schools become like friends when you see them at every single meet. There’s a shared understanding among speech-letes that just can’t really be explained.
It’s why I encourage all high school students to just try speech one time. There’s an event for everyone, and it teaches so many life lessons all in one place. Plus, with a community like this one, it won’t matter if you feel uncomfortable your first few times; everyone knows the feeling and will support you as you continue to gain confidence. Speech is one underrated activity that is definitely worth experiencing at least once.