OLIVIA WIESELER: Nothing to do? Look again

In the last couple weeks, I covered a lot of accomplishments of area students. I’ve had the opportunity to chat with two high school juniors who scored a 36 on the ACT, a college student who will be heading to Oxford on a Rhodes scholarship this fall, tiny dancers who learned a routine faster than I write an article and young techies who built and programmed their own LEGO robots.

I have to say, the amount of skills and talent in the Panhandle floors me every time I go to cover another event, honor or award. Kids out here are smart.

One of my favorite events I’ve covered so far this year was the FIRST LEGO League Challenge qualifier, which took place at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center this past Saturday, Jan. 28. I saw tiny children disconnect and reconnect different robot pieces throughout a two-and-a-half-minute challenge and then pressing a button on the bot to watch it complete its tasks.

I watched in awe of these small engineers — as much as I could while trying to snap as many photos of the excitement as I could in those two-and-a-half-minute increments. The kids cheered when their robots completed a task and groaned when it didn’t quite follow through.