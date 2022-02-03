OLIVIA WIESELER: Nothing to do? Look again

In the last couple weeks, I covered a lot of accomplishments of area students. I’ve had the opportunity to chat with two high school juniors who scored a 36 on the ACT, a college student who will be heading to Oxford on a Rhodes scholarship this fall, tiny dancers who learned a routine faster than I write an article and young techies who built and programmed their own LEGO robots.
I have to say, the amount of skills and talent in the Panhandle floors me every time I go to cover another event, honor or award. Kids out here are smart.
One of my favorite events I’ve covered so far this year was the FIRST LEGO League Challenge qualifier, which took place at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center this past Saturday, Jan. 28. I saw tiny children disconnect and reconnect different robot pieces throughout a two-and-a-half-minute challenge and then pressing a button on the bot to watch it complete its tasks.
I watched in awe of these small engineers — as much as I could while trying to snap as many photos of the excitement as I could in those two-and-a-half-minute increments. The kids cheered when their robots completed a task and groaned when it didn’t quite follow through.
I kept thinking that if I was on the team, I’d be cheering just to see my robot move. To me, programing is quite complicated, so seeing these eight-, nine-, ten-year-olds sending robots whizzing across the table to pick up or drop off cargo — I just couldn’t believe my eyes.
The fact that children in this area have opportunities like this to build, experiment and create is something that I hope people in this area don’t take for granted.
I’ve often heard people say that the Panhandle communities are small and don’t have much to offer, and I admit, before moving here I thought the same. But then I see things like this robotics club or the classes at the West Nebraska Arts Center or the high school musicals or the numerous academic competitions that I cover, and I think, ‘It’s got everything to offer.’ And it’s not just for young people.
There are so many things I experienced for the first time because of this job in this area. I got to experience high-quality shows at a local repertory theater through Theatre West. I’ve taken an educational garden walk in which I learned more about flowers than I think I learned in school. I’ve seen the ruts left by wagons traveling the Oregon Trail, and I’ve played an instrument in a local city concert band.
For having fairly small communities, I think the Panhandle has way more to offer than most people think. It’s got something for just about everyone with science projects and book clubs and musical performances and art classes and business seminars and more. It’s got a lot going for it — and that’s coming from an eastern Nebraskan.