OLIVIA WIESELER: Painting happy accidents

The first time I had heard of Bob Ross was when I was in college and my high school-aged brother began talking about this Netflix show that his then-girlfriend had gotten him into.

When my mom overheard the conversation, she looked at him and said something like, “You watch Bob Ross for fun?” She explained that his show “The Joy of Painting,” was one of those public broadcast shows that basically just filled airtime in the 1980s and 1990s. Apparently, my brother said, he and his girlfriend liked his show for the soothing voice.

Ever since my brother brought up Bob Ross that day, the deceased painter seemed to be popping up everywhere. In the mid to late 2010s, Ross started becoming an icon in pop culture.

At first I thought it was silly — as I typically do for anything at the height of pop culture — but then as I started actually catching glimpses of some of his paintings, I began to take his work more seriously. His oil paintings are actually quite stunning, and I admired that he tried to teach others how to be an artist.

Still, I wasn’t convinced about his idea that “anyone can do what I do.” I’ve always enjoyed painting, crafting and other artsy projects, but I never considered myself any good. I figured you just had “it,” or you didn’t — “it” being talent.

But then I decided to take a Bob Ross class at WNCC recently, and Ross once again surprised me. After two and a half hours of attempting to do exactly what the instructor (taught in the ways of Bob Ross) showed us, I came out with a cowboy-sitting-by-a-fire painting I didn’t know I was capable of. Sure, it didn’t look exactly like the instructor’s, or anyone else’s in the class for that matter, but it looks almost professional.

And I’m not just tooting my own horn. Everyone in the class had paintings that looked similar, but with their own unique touches, and every single one of them looked incredible.

I couldn’t believe it. Bob Ross was right — for the most part. Anyone can do what he can do; it might not look exactly like what he does, but the thing I’m learning about art is that it doesn’t all have to look the exact same. In fact, it’s better if people are able to add their own flare. My friend made her cowboy sit criss-cross and the lady next to me added a little dog.

I fully believe now that anyone can be an artist if they take the time to try, learn and believe in themselves. And I think that goes for just about anything.

Of course, Bob Ross said it best, “I believe talent is just a pursued interest. … The secret to doing anything is believing that you can do it.”

