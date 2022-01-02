OLIVIA WIESELER: Setting goals, not resolutions

It’s that time of year again to look back at some of your failures over the past year and decide which ones you are going to attempt to improve upon … and then fail again at following through with them.

I don’t know about everyone else, but I’ve never been good at sticking to my New Year's resolutions. I think I had five last year and maybe completed just one. And that’s only because it wasn’t really an improvement of myself — traveling to a new state is more of a wishlist item to check off than it was a resolution to improve oneself.

When I was trying to come up with my resolutions for this year, I kept wondering why I never can follow through — and I’m sure many other people wonder the same thing.

I ended up chatting with YMCA wellness director Ashley Britthouer the other day to get her thoughts, as one of the resolutions I make every year and never follow through on is along the lines of losing weight or eating healthy or getting in shape.

She gave some pretty awesome advice — don’t make resolutions.

At first, I looked at her like she was crazy. What kind of wellness director/trainer/nutritionist tells you not to make goals for yourself? But there lied the distinction.