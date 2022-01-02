OLIVIA WIESELER: Setting goals, not resolutions

It’s that time of year again to look back at some of your failures over the past year and decide which ones you are going to attempt to improve upon … and then fail again at following through with them.
I don’t know about everyone else, but I’ve never been good at sticking to my New Year's resolutions. I think I had five last year and maybe completed just one. And that’s only because it wasn’t really an improvement of myself — traveling to a new state is more of a wishlist item to check off than it was a resolution to improve oneself.
When I was trying to come up with my resolutions for this year, I kept wondering why I never can follow through — and I’m sure many other people wonder the same thing.
I ended up chatting with YMCA wellness director Ashley Britthouer the other day to get her thoughts, as one of the resolutions I make every year and never follow through on is along the lines of losing weight or eating healthy or getting in shape.
She gave some pretty awesome advice — don’t make resolutions.
At first, I looked at her like she was crazy. What kind of wellness director/trainer/nutritionist tells you not to make goals for yourself? But there lied the distinction.
She told me that the word “resolution” is over used and not really taken seriously any more. Instead, she suggested setting goals — and not just any goals, but SMART goals. You know, the ones we all learn about in school? Goals that are Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Relevant and Time-based.
She said that a lot of people struggle following through with New Year's resolutions because they are goals that are way too broad. Instead of making a resolution to get in shape over the next year, one should set a goal to drink a bottle of water a day or spend 10 mins on the treadmill each day. It’s about setting small, daily, achievable goals that will eventually turn into habits.
And, it doesn’t have to just be for fitness resolutions either. This can be applied to any goal you want to set for yourself in the new year. Perhaps you want to read one book a week or give a compliment to someone different every day.
So with the new year upon us and our resolutions in the back of our minds, consider some of these tips so that way you might stick with your resolutions this year. I know I’m going to try it out.
I hope you all have a safe and happy New Year holiday. See you in 2022.