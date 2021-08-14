OLIVIA WIESELER: Taking to the skies — part 2

Apparently, I like spending my time in the air these days.

Last week, I talked about getting my drone license. This week, I’m headed into the clouds myself. I’ll be taking a hot air balloon ride ever with the Old West Balloon Fest in town. In fact, I’ll likely be in, or already have been in, the air by the time you read this.

It will be my first hot air balloon ride ever, but I really wasn’t feeling too hyped about it until early Sunday morning. That’s when I saw it.

I was sitting at McDonald’s enjoying a nice post-workout coffee and hash brown — counterproductive maybe, but I consider it more of a hard-earned reward — when I looked out the window and saw these odd shapes dotting the far off sky.

The most number of hot air balloons I had seen in person before then was one. My breath was simply taken away when I realized I was looking at dozens of balloons on a practice flight. It looked so perfect it could have been a painting.

And then I realized that I would be in one of those balloons this week.