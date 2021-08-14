OLIVIA WIESELER: Taking to the skies — part 2

Apparently, I like spending my time in the air these days.
Last week, I talked about getting my drone license. This week, I’m headed into the clouds myself. I’ll be taking a hot air balloon ride ever with the Old West Balloon Fest in town. In fact, I’ll likely be in, or already have been in, the air by the time you read this.
It will be my first hot air balloon ride ever, but I really wasn’t feeling too hyped about it until early Sunday morning. That’s when I saw it.
I was sitting at McDonald’s enjoying a nice post-workout coffee and hash brown — counterproductive maybe, but I consider it more of a hard-earned reward — when I looked out the window and saw these odd shapes dotting the far off sky.
The most number of hot air balloons I had seen in person before then was one. My breath was simply taken away when I realized I was looking at dozens of balloons on a practice flight. It looked so perfect it could have been a painting.
And then I realized that I would be in one of those balloons this week.
I admit, for a long time I was never a risk taker. I played things safe, I feared what I didn’t know and I responded to most new situations with nerves and anxiety. However, I learned in college that there was still hope for me.
I don’t remember who told me or where I read it a few years ago, and even my quick internet search for this column has backed it up, but research has shown that really the only difference between anxiety and excitement is the interpretation of each emotion. What happens in the body and how it reacts to both emotions are essentially the same.
“Both feelings produce an elevated heart rate and a feeling of butterflies in your stomach. Both might make you sweat. Your body is readying itself for action,” certified executive coach in emotional intelligence Svetlana Whitener said in an article written for Forbes.
She even highlighted a Harvard study which showed that people who tried to convert their anxiety into excitement performed better than those who didn’t. And I can say from my own experience that switching to that mindset has led me to incredible opportunities that I never would have taken before.
Of course, the nerves are still there the more I think about going up in one of the balloons — it is really high up and accidents have happened before — but instead of letting that negative energy infiltrate my mind, I’ll reframe it into positive excitement.
So, while butterflies are beginning to churn in my stomach, I’ll think about what this already beautiful landscape will look like from up above; I’ll think about the incredible aerial photo opportunities I’ll have from the balloon; I’ll think about the painting I get to be a part of for everyone below to enjoy.
It’s hard not to be excited about that.