OLIVIA WIESELER: Thank you for your service

So, for the longest time, the importance of the sacrifice that veterans have given never fully registered with me — not until I began to tell a few of their stories.

As a journalist, I’ve had the opportunity to meet a number of veterans over the last few years during my collegiate and professional career and tell their stories from their time in the service. With each new wartime — and even peacetime — story I listened to, I found a new kind of reverence for those who gave up any amount of time in their lives to serve our nation, through all of its good times and bad, victories and failures, virtues and flaws. It takes a special person to be able to do that.

That’s why I love seeing the lengths to which Veterans Day is celebrated around here, with the parade and the programs and performances.

It’s practically impossible for us to ever fully repay veterans for all they’ve done for us, but the least we can do is recognize them and teach our children the importance of doing so.

It makes me proud to be a part of a community that not only serves as home to many military men and women, but does a fairly good job in recognizing them for what they do and have done for the nation we love and the freedoms we enjoy.

Thank you, veterans.

