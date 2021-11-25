OLIVIA WIESELER: Thankful for cardboard gingerbread

Last year was my first Christmas as an adult. Yes, technically I was an adult in college as well; let me rephrase — last year was my first Christmas as an adult not bogged down by homework, projects, research papers and tests. I was looking forward to the parades, the office parties, the ugly sweater contests, the Christmas desk decorations, the Secret Santa gifts, the shared Christmas goodies, etc.

But then a second wave of COVID shut the office down, and we worked remotely. I spent my favorite season stuck in my apartment with no one, aside from my roommate at the time and Benji of course, to get in the holiday spirit with.

Thankfully, I got to go home for a few days over Christmas, but the days leading up to it were fairly mundane. I tried to get excited by watching Christmas movies, decorating the apartment and making Christmas cookies, but it wasn’t quite the same when you don’t get to share it with the special people in your life.

That’s why when we had the opportunity to participate in a Christmas parade, I was all for doing it up as big as I could. It seems to be kind of my way of not necessarily making up for last year, but appreciating the opportunity we get this year.