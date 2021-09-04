OLIVIA WIESELER: The fun in failure

With the wind whipping through my hair and the sun kissing my face, I felt unstoppable gliding down the road atop a four-wheeled piece of wood — that is, until it decided to hit a boulder causing me to crash land hard on my rear about a split second later.

OK, it wasn’t a boulder; it was a pebble. But still, I took a good tumble after finally staying on the longboard for my longest time yet, which was about half a second.

However, despite my not-so-graceful fall, I retrieved the longboard and got back on. I wobbled and swiveled and flailed my arms around in an attempt to balance myself, but I didn’t let my feelings of incoordination keep me from making my way down to the other end of the street. I was, and still am, determined to learn how to longboard.

I’ve still got a long way to go, and it will include a lot of bumps and bruises along the way, but that’s all part of the journey of learning, isn’t it?

It’s similar to my recent endeavor of karaoke-ing. I’ve never been much of an outgoing person, and the thought of getting up in front of a lot of people to judge my singing voice, which has only been in use in the shower, in the car and at church since high school chorus, was quite daunting.