OLIVIA WIESELER: The fun in failure

With the wind whipping through my hair and the sun kissing my face, I felt unstoppable gliding down the road atop a four-wheeled piece of wood — that is, until it decided to hit a boulder causing me to crash land hard on my rear about a split second later.
OK, it wasn’t a boulder; it was a pebble. But still, I took a good tumble after finally staying on the longboard for my longest time yet, which was about half a second.
However, despite my not-so-graceful fall, I retrieved the longboard and got back on. I wobbled and swiveled and flailed my arms around in an attempt to balance myself, but I didn’t let my feelings of incoordination keep me from making my way down to the other end of the street. I was, and still am, determined to learn how to longboard.
I’ve still got a long way to go, and it will include a lot of bumps and bruises along the way, but that’s all part of the journey of learning, isn’t it?
It’s similar to my recent endeavor of karaoke-ing. I’ve never been much of an outgoing person, and the thought of getting up in front of a lot of people to judge my singing voice, which has only been in use in the shower, in the car and at church since high school chorus, was quite daunting.
Still, about three weeks ago, I got up on the karaoke stage for the first time at Oregon Trail Roadhouse to sing “Cowboy Casanova” by Carrie Underwood. Why I thought singing Carrie Underwood was a good way to introduce my novice voice to the karaoke scene, I don’t know. My hands couldn’t stop shaking, my voice cracked on the high notes and I ran out of breath on multiple occasions.
But I pushed through, and ever since, each song I get up to sing has gotten easier and easier. Now I look forward to my one night of karaoke a week, even though there are still moments when my voice cracks or I lose track of the words.
Just a few years ago, I would have been embarrassed about my failed attempts at longboarding or my imperfect rendition of “Somewhere over the Rainbow.” I’ve always been a perfectionist, and it has taken me a long while to accept that I don’t have to be good at everything on my first try — and that I won’t be. And that’s OK.
In fact, it turns out that learning is a lot more fun when mistakes are made (for the most part). Being able to laugh at myself and acknowledge my shortcomings makes getting back up and trying again that much easier. Who knew that learning was more fun when you subtract the frustration of failure — but not failure itself.
That’s why I’m glad that I’ve been able to step outside my comfort zone recently, thanks to a push from my friend Julia to karaoke, and from my boyfriend Jake to longboard. Now, I look forward to the next opportunity to fail. Snowboarding, here I come!