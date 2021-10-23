OLIVIA WIESELER: The tourist becomes the tour guide

Although I’ve only been in the area for a little over a year, I got the chance to play tour guide for a very special guest this past weekend.
My sister Noelle, a sophomore at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln, was in town for her fall break, and it was only her second time out west. She came out once before earlier in the year, but all she was able to do was help my dad and I move me into a new apartment.
This time around, we jam-packed a weekend of fun into the roughly three days she was here. She got to witness the Old West Weekend marching band competition, pick some pumpkins at a local pumpkin patch and hike the Scotts Bluff National Monument — all while listening to my not-always-too-exciting stories about my job as we drove past various places.
Still, we had a great weekend, and it actually made me realize that I know the area a lot better than I had previously thought. I’m not saying I know enough to be considered a local — I’m still far from that — but as we drove past businesses and restaurants, or even while hiking past yucca plants and cacti, I realized that I actually knew what a yucca plant was and I knew some of the lesser-known unique places around town.
It even occurred to me that I had actually been making a lot of acquaintances too, which everyone knows that in a small town most acquaintances are more than that. While at Adams Family Pumpkin Patch or walking down the street during the Old West Band competition, I waved to people I knew, often through stories I’ve done with their help, and my sister would ask me how I knew them. I guess it comes with the territory.
But until she asked me why I knew all these seemingly random people, I didn’t realize just how far I’ve come since I first moved here, not knowing a thing about the people, places and things that western Nebraska had to offer.
In truth, it made me proud of myself. When I first started, I remember wondering how in the world I was going to do stories on a place I knew nothing about. How was I going to know what was new and what was normal? How was I supposed to know who to talk to or where to go? And how was an introvert like me supposed to meet and develop relationships with numerous people I didn’t know?
Like I said before, I still have a ways to go, but I can confidently say that I’m figuring it out, and doing a better job of it than I ever thought I would.
So this weekend wasn’t just a great time to bond with my only sister, but also a great way to reflect on my progress as a journalist and resident of the Scottsbluff/Gering area.
The tourist has now become the (novice, still-learning) tour guide.