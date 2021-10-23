OLIVIA WIESELER: The tourist becomes the tour guide

Although I’ve only been in the area for a little over a year, I got the chance to play tour guide for a very special guest this past weekend.

My sister Noelle, a sophomore at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln, was in town for her fall break, and it was only her second time out west. She came out once before earlier in the year, but all she was able to do was help my dad and I move me into a new apartment.

This time around, we jam-packed a weekend of fun into the roughly three days she was here. She got to witness the Old West Weekend marching band competition, pick some pumpkins at a local pumpkin patch and hike the Scotts Bluff National Monument — all while listening to my not-always-too-exciting stories about my job as we drove past various places.

Still, we had a great weekend, and it actually made me realize that I know the area a lot better than I had previously thought. I’m not saying I know enough to be considered a local — I’m still far from that — but as we drove past businesses and restaurants, or even while hiking past yucca plants and cacti, I realized that I actually knew what a yucca plant was and I knew some of the lesser-known unique places around town.