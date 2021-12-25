OLIVIA WIESELER: Traditions change

Christmas is my favorite holiday by far, and I consider the holiday season the fifth and best season of the year.
Usually at this time, I’m full of “Christmas cheer,” and I let everyone know it. I’m like the female version of Buddy the Elf.
However, I did a lot of my Christmas celebrating over the last couple weeks, and now, even though its actually the week of Christmas, I’m not feeling in the spirit. It’s not because I’m Christmas-ed out; it’s more because I don’t really have the time to enjoy it.
I went home this past weekend to celebrate Christmas with my immediate family. It was the first time we did all of our Christmas traditions ahead of the holiday. We ate our snack supper, as we call it, and opened gifts from Santa Saturday night — I have no idea how he knew we were celebrating early this year.
The reason we celebrated ahead of time is because I had to be back here over the holiday to work. Let me tell you, my 10-year-old Christmas-loving self never would have guessed that she’d miss being home for the holidays because of work when she got older.
But that’s all a part of growing up, I guess. You have more obligations, you have a job, you have other things to worry about besides eating up all the best Christmas cookies your mom bakes every year before your siblings get to them.
Fortunately for a lot of people, they do get to go home for the holidays. However, this year I can appreciate more so than ever those who don’t — doctors, nurses, first responders, military and more. I was fortunate I got any time off at all to go back home and celebrate my favorite holiday with the ones I love. Many people don’t even get that.
So as you rush around to finish your last second shopping, make final edits to your festivities schedule and put the finishing touches on your holiday feast, take a few moments to appreciate the people around you, with whom you’ll get to spend the Christmas holiday with.
Traditions can change, and even though I’m not spending Christmas with my family back east, I’ll still be surrounded by people I’ve come to know and love out west, and I am grateful for that. My hope for you is that you will feel the same for those you’ll celebrate with this weekend as well.
Stay safe, drink hot cocoa and light up the tree. I hope you have a Merry Christmas and blessed holiday this year.