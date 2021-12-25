OLIVIA WIESELER: Traditions change

Christmas is my favorite holiday by far, and I consider the holiday season the fifth and best season of the year.

Usually at this time, I’m full of “Christmas cheer,” and I let everyone know it. I’m like the female version of Buddy the Elf.

However, I did a lot of my Christmas celebrating over the last couple weeks, and now, even though its actually the week of Christmas, I’m not feeling in the spirit. It’s not because I’m Christmas-ed out; it’s more because I don’t really have the time to enjoy it.

I went home this past weekend to celebrate Christmas with my immediate family. It was the first time we did all of our Christmas traditions ahead of the holiday. We ate our snack supper, as we call it, and opened gifts from Santa Saturday night — I have no idea how he knew we were celebrating early this year.

The reason we celebrated ahead of time is because I had to be back here over the holiday to work. Let me tell you, my 10-year-old Christmas-loving self never would have guessed that she’d miss being home for the holidays because of work when she got older.