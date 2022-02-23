OLIVIA WIESELER: Wallet-less in a Scooter's drive-thru

Do you ever have those moments when you do something so silly and idiotic that you don’t even know how to deal with the situation?

That happened to me a little over a week ago when I ordered a coffee in a Scooter’s drive-thru early one morning, only to realize as I was rounding the corner to the payment window that I left my wallet in my purse at home.

With a couple of cars ahead of me in line, I had time to sit there and stew on my frustration — I was tired, I knew I had a long day ahead and wanted my morning caffeine. I figured I would continue through the drive-thru and try to catch the baristas before they made my drink and begrudgingly tell them to skip it.

Well, I had the awkward conversation of “I’m so sorry but I forgot my wallet” while the Scooter’s employee was trying to hand me the sea salt caramelicious blender through the window.

You could tell he was a little annoyed, but he said, “Just take it. We’d have to throw it out anyway.”

I’m sure most people would grin sheepishly, take the drink and drive off. I did just that, but my conscious got the best of me. I didn’t take a single sip of my coffee until I went through my morning meeting at work, drove back home, found my wallet, drove back to Scooter’s and paid for my drink.

On my way back to Scooter’s, I decided that the quickest way to not hold up the line of responsible, paying customers was to just throw a $20 bill at the barista and drive off.

Then, however, I thought I could try doing something kind, like the barista did for me.

I drove up to the window and said, “Hey, I’m the weirdo who forgot her wallet. Here’s $20 to pay for my drink and then just give the rest to the people behind me.”

He stared at me a little taken aback. I don’t think he expected me to show back up to pay for a drink he just handed over, let alone pay for additional orders, but there I was. He said thank you, and I drove off.

I figured I could address my frustration with myself by giving someone else a little extra pick-me-up that day.

I found out that about a week later was Random Acts of Kindness Day. I don’t know if you could consider my deed a random act of kindness; it was more like appeasing my debt-ridden conscious. However, I still hope that it made someone’s day. Honestly, I don’t know why we don’t do that more — not necessarily give money away, but perform random acts of kindness.

There shouldn’t be just a day dedicated to it; it should just be a normal part of society. I know I’m dreaming big here, but I think small kind deeds can go a long way in the world we live in. In fact, it even cured me of feeling incredibly stupid the rest of that day, and hopefully it brightened the day of the person behind me.

I’m not saying we all need to be doing huge grand gestures everywhere we go. It could be something as small as holding a door open or smiling as often as you can. It could be being patient with someone who’s frustrated or lending a listening ear to someone who needs to be heard.

No matter how we might show kindness, I think it would help us put life into perspective if we took the time to think about how we might make life a little better for someone else, instead of focusing on the little inconveniences that make our lives less easy.

