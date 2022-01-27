OLIVIA WIESELER: Watch your head

When I was a freshman in college, I was a notorious introvert.

I went into the school year extremely homesick and determined to go to class, go to lunch and dinner and go to my room to study or read — and that was it. I was nervous to get involved, and I was nervous to socialize and make any friends.

Luckily, there was this girl who wouldn’t stop pestering me to be friends. Every day at lunch she asked me to join her group of friends, and every day I saw the large group and said I already ate, only to go eat my lunch in another room. She didn’t give up, and finally caught me in my lie and forced me to come sit with them.

Kassidy has since been one of my closest friends because she never gave up on scared little Olivia.

It was a few months before I ever really joined in any conversation at the table, but as I began to warm up, the others got to know me as a small-town goody-two-shoes.

Then one night Kass and I discovered a ping pong table.

It was still early in our friendship, and it’d be the first time I played any kind of game with Kass. After that night, she never saw me the same again.