OLIVIA WIESELER: Watch your head

When I was a freshman in college, I was a notorious introvert.
I went into the school year extremely homesick and determined to go to class, go to lunch and dinner and go to my room to study or read — and that was it. I was nervous to get involved, and I was nervous to socialize and make any friends.
Luckily, there was this girl who wouldn’t stop pestering me to be friends. Every day at lunch she asked me to join her group of friends, and every day I saw the large group and said I already ate, only to go eat my lunch in another room. She didn’t give up, and finally caught me in my lie and forced me to come sit with them.
Kassidy has since been one of my closest friends because she never gave up on scared little Olivia.
It was a few months before I ever really joined in any conversation at the table, but as I began to warm up, the others got to know me as a small-town goody-two-shoes.
Then one night Kass and I discovered a ping pong table.
It was still early in our friendship, and it’d be the first time I played any kind of game with Kass. After that night, she never saw me the same again.
Innocent Olivia turned into this competitive trash-talker who had to be shushed a few times for cheering too loudly for herself. I don’t remember who won any of those games, but I’ll never forget the look on Kass’s face. Her eyes widened with what looked like surprise, confusion and concern all rolled into one. I thought I lost my first college friend right there, but turned out, she’s about as competitive as I am.
My competitive nature brings out a side of me that most people wouldn’t think I’d have until they see it — I’ve even attempted to throw a basketball at my coach’s head in high school out of competitive anger (don’t worry, it’s a joke between us now). While I consider myself much more outgoing than I used to be, I still don’t think I have an over-the-top personality — unless a competition is involved.
It happened again this past weekend when I went ax-throwing with my boyfriend in Sidney. We’ve been dating for a little over six months now, and we thought, what better way to show our love and affection for each other than by chucking axes at a wall?
If I would have been thinking, I would have remembered that I don’t really show love and affection when there’s a competition on the line. Once we got warmed up, we played two different games, and let me tell you — I wiped the floor with that sucker!
Yeesh, even writing about competitions gets me in a mood.
But seriously, I dominated the first game. The second game was a little closer, but I still took the “W.” I spent a lot of the time trash-talking and laughing at him, and as soon as we stepped out of the building, I felt awful. It’s like a switch in my brain. There’s compassionate Olivia and competitive Olivia, and unfortunately, competitive Olivia can be pretty brutal.
Thankfully, my boyfriend Jake thought it was pretty funny for the most part, and he didn’t take anything personally (God bless him). However, I now remember why I try to stay away from competitions more often than not. So if you see me playing a sport, participating in a competition or playing a game, I’d steer clear, unless you are prepared to have a ball thrown at your head.