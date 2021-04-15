Olympic ceremonies open week of testing at Lincoln Elementary

The entire student population of Lincoln Elementary School marched inside and outside the building, brandishing team signs and inflatable torches as they held their opening ceremonies for their state testing week on Monday.
Each grade wore a different color that day to represent their team as they marched into the gym for the ceremony.
Third grade teacher Angie Brester hosted the ceremonies, explaining the key likenesses between testing at school and the Summer Olympics, which their opening ceremony was modeled after.
“Athletes always want to do their very best, just like we want to do our very best on our tests,” she said to the students. “The athletes compete with each other for gold, silver and bronze medals. We are going to be competing with ourselves to show growth from the last time we tested.”
The school even brought in Gering High School students who are former Lincoln Elementary students or student interns at the school to talk about growth, leadership and excellence to motivate the younger kids to do well on their tests.
“It’s really nice to be on my team that really wants to work together and see each other do well, and we work really hard in the classroom to keep up a really good grade average,” senior Madi Schlaepfer told them. “So it’s really important to work in your classroom and take tests seriously so that it can show on your sports and academics as well.”
Senior Sydnee Brester said, “Your goals as an individual is really important, especially at such a young age, so you can get a head start on what you want to do in life. And with this testing, you can show your improvements from when you started to now, so you should really work hard in trying to do that.”
The idea for these opening testing ceremonies was brainstormed by Brester and fourth grade teacher Tracy Steele. They said they originally planned to do this last year alongside the 2020 Summer Olympics. But when COVID moved the Olympics to this summer — and shut down schools — they decided to host it this spring instead.
“We’ve always tried to think of something to do to get the kids excited,” Steele said.
Brester said she thought bringing in the high school students to talk to them a bit would do just that.
“We just kind of like to do something extra to get the kids motivated. And the kids always love looking up to those kids,” she said. “It’s always fun when they grow up to bring them back and let them talk about experiences they’ve had and the successes that they’ve had.”
Senior Cloey Fries said it was a great opportunity to return back to her elementary school.
“I think it’s important for them to see that we were successful and they can be successful just like us,” she said. “And it’s cool to see them succeed.”
The biggest thing that was meant to come out of this pep rally was motivation for their tests, and it appeared to have worked.
Brester and Steele said that students were getting curious what the Olympic rings hung up in the hallway meant and what the lit up paper torch was for. After the ceremonies and the kids had marched back to their classrooms to the tune of “The Final Countdown,” the pair of teachers said it seemed like their students were ready to tackle the week.
“We’re trying to just keep it really positive for them, instead of having them get nervous and scared about it,” Steele said. “Motivation plays a big key into how well they’re going to do. And if they’re motivated, and they see a purpose, and they know that we care, then they’re going to tend to do better.”
Brester added, “(It’s meant) just to let them know that it matters and that they don’t do all this hard work all year for nothing, that there is an end result. … We’re glad we’re here and we’re ready to test.”