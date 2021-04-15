Olympic ceremonies open week of testing at Lincoln Elementary

Senior Sydnee Brester said, “Your goals as an individual is really important, especially at such a young age, so you can get a head start on what you want to do in life. And with this testing, you can show your improvements from when you started to now, so you should really work hard in trying to do that.”

The idea for these opening testing ceremonies was brainstormed by Brester and fourth grade teacher Tracy Steele. They said they originally planned to do this last year alongside the 2020 Summer Olympics. But when COVID moved the Olympics to this summer — and shut down schools — they decided to host it this spring instead.

“We’ve always tried to think of something to do to get the kids excited,” Steele said.

Brester said she thought bringing in the high school students to talk to them a bit would do just that.

“We just kind of like to do something extra to get the kids motivated. And the kids always love looking up to those kids,” she said. “It’s always fun when they grow up to bring them back and let them talk about experiences they’ve had and the successes that they’ve had.”

Senior Cloey Fries said it was a great opportunity to return back to her elementary school.