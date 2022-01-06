One of Scottsbluff’s first residents preserved history through artwork

Netherland, though, said his artwork is deeply woven into the fabric of the twin cities.

“His family goes so far back with roots in Gering and Scottsbluff,” Netherland said.

Charles Simmons was born on May 20, 1887, just six weeks after his family settled in the area. He was the second baby born in Scotts Bluff County, according to a 1968 article written by Con Marshall.

His family was the first residents of Scottsbluff. As such, he was likely the first artist in the area having started his artistic career at the age of 13, according to the article.

“A boxcar load of coal was being unloaded in Scottsbluff and a guy was trying to sell it. So he took me down to the tracks and I lettered COAL on a board for him. Well, the sign made a hit, and when the Fourth of July came around, I painted quite a few signs for people. Things like ‘Genuine lemonade for 5 cents,’ and so on. I mixed lamp black and beer to make the black paint,” he said in the article. “This work opened the door for oils and pictures and all kinds of other paint work. As I look back a lot it was very crude, but I got to the point where I could turn out a good days work.”

Simmons was protective of his artwork, he said.