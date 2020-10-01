 Skip to main content
One transported to Regional West in collision
A woman in her 20s has been transported to Regional West Medical Center after being involved in a collision Monday morning.

The Nebraska State Patrol and Gering Fire Department responded shortly after 9:20 a.m. to the collision at Highway 71 and U Street, which is on the bypass east of Gering.

Sgt. Manny Jimenez told the Star-Herald that a Sterling, Colorado, woman Jessica Gonzales, had been injured in the crash. She was transported by private vehicle to Regional West Medical Center for treatment. The woman's husband, Dann Geier, had been driving at the time of the collision. 

An investigation determined Kenneth Hauck, 79, of Scottsbluff, had been traveling on U Street when he pulled out in front of a vehicle driven by Geier and her vehicle struck the semi.

An infant in Geier's vehicle was uninjured. 

