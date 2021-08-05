GERING - Hot air balloon pilots, crews, spectators, visitors and balloon enthusiasts are coming to Gering, Scottsbluff, Mitchell and Terrytown for Old West Balloon Fest 2021 and the Balloon Federation of America 2021 U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championship Aug. 9-14. The events will kick-off with the official Opening Ceremonies – “Balloons, Burgers & Brews” to be held downtown in the Gering Civic Plaza on Saturday, Aug. 7 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Opening Ceremonies will showcase the pilots and their balloon baskets lining N Street, 11th Street & O Streets that surround the Gering Civic Plaza at 1450 11th Street. Balloon baskets will remain stationary along the streets as local-area residents, kids and families walk around to mingle and mix with pilots. Pilots will be trading their balloon cards with the kids throughout the evening.
Inside the Gering Civic Plaza, The Union Bar will be grilling up their famous $1 burgers for sale and serving up brews and non-alcoholic beverages. Lemon Love and Snowie Bus will offer lemonade and snow cones for the kids and attendees in the north parking lot of the Plaza while kids show off their chalk-art talents.
On the Plaza stage; Mayors of the cities orchestrating the U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championship and Old West Balloon Fest events will join the Old West Balloon Fest Board of Directors and Balloon Federation of America officials to officially open OWBF and the National Hot Air Balloon Championship 2021. Ray Richards will serve as Master of Ceremonies.
Ceremonies are open to the public free of charge. Residents and visitors are invited to come downtown to the Gering Civic Plaza on Saturday to meet the pilots, treat the family to a burger and cool treats during this fun-community-wide celebration to kick-off Old West Balloon Fest 2021.
For more information on the open ceremonies, contact Karla at the Gering Visitors Bureau at 308-436-6886 or visit www.theoldwestballoonfest.com