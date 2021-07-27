Opening up Gering’s alleys

A city-wide project to open up the alleys in Gering began back in May and is expected to take four or five years.
It’s been years since the alleys have been assessed, and it shows, Gering City Administrator Pat Heath told the Courier.
“There are so many obstacles in the way that it’s just very difficult for us to do our work or what we need to do when we go down the alleys,” he said.
Heath said the alleys are typically 20 feet wide for right of way, but there are many instances in which people have placed various items or property in the way, creating hazards for city sanitation and utility trucks and staff.
“We’ve seen everything from vehicles to campers to people have stockpiled wood, they’ve put all kinds of landscaping out there,” he said. “We (have to) get in there and maintain what we need to maintain and be able to get in there and do our work.”
The project has been in the works for about a year. Heath said the city had planned to begin last year, but COVID stalled the project until this spring. They’ve gotten about six to eight blocks done so far, Heath said, and are currently working on the Margaret Drive area. Once they finish there, they’ll take a break and start back up during the fall.
“We’re kind of in our busy construction season, so it’s kind of difficult to do too much during the construction season,” he said. “But then we’ll work on it throughout the winter when we’re not quite so busy.”
The City of Gering has been and will continue to give citizens with property along the alleys being worked on about 25 days’ notice prior to clearing them up to give them time to address any landscaping or property that is in the right of way. After the alleys are reopened, it’s the citizens’ responsibility to maintain their property near the alley, Heath said.
“It is just like out in front of people’s homes, the public right of way for the street. People maintain part of that right of way up to the sidewalk or up to the back of curb, depending on what type of sidewalk you have,” Heath said. “It’s the same thing in the alley; if you have weeds growing between the driving lane and the fence or the property line, that is the customer’s responsibility to maintain those and keep them mowed down and keep them down to a manageable level and not let them get over the eight inches, I believe is what our code is.”
In one incident while the city was leveling out an alley, Heath said, the road grader got caught on a concrete slab underneath the dirt, tearing up a citizen’s fence. Since the fence itself wasn’t in the right of way, the city of Gering did pay to have it put back. But whatever does get caught in the right of way during the city’s work, it will get leveled.
Heath suggested that fences be installed six to eight inches away from property lines, and large bushes and trees be planted six to eight feet from the property line, to ensure they don’t encroach on the city’s right of way.
In the past, Heath said, the city relied on sanitation and utility employees to bring awareness to any concerns about the alleys while on the job. However, Heath said they plan to assess the alleys more regularly in the future to make sure they remain clear for sanitation trucks and electrical work.
“That’s what alleys are for; (it) is mainly for the utilities, and of course, we also use it for sanitation collection,” he said. “… The big thing is so we can get through there and work safely and be able to get our work done and not have to have our equipment damaged and vehicles damaged when we’re trying to get down the alleys.”
If citizens have questions or concerns about the alley work the city is doing near their property, call Gering City Hall at 308-436-5096.