Oregon Trail Community Foundation announces 2022 Ag Recognition and Awards Banquet

Gering High School presented the Oregon Trail Community Foundation with a donation for the Agribusiness Scholarship. Pictured (from left): Jeremy Jackson, Ag Banquet Committee; Becky Horne, Event Coordinator; Cathy McDaniel, OTCF Executive Director; JoAnn Krieg, OTCF Board Chair; Rick Tuggle, OTCF Board President; Gering High School Booster Club: Michael Moravec, Lynette Van Anne, Lisa Moravec, Jody Ferguson and Brenda Pzanka.

 Courtesy Photo

SCOTTSBLUFF — The Oregon Trail Community Foundation’s (OTCF) biannual Ag Recognition and Awards Banquet will be held Sat., March 5 at the Weborg Center in Gering. The event honors area ag producers, farmers, and ranchers.

In support of the event, Mike Moravec and the Gering Booster Club recently presented a $1,000 donation to the foundation’s Agribusiness Scholarship fund to set the pace for a MATCH CHALLENGE to the community and area school Booster Clubs. All funds raised by this challenge will fund the OTCF Agribusiness Scholarship, as well as ag-related grants to benefit students in the Nebraska panhandle.

This year, ag banquet sponsors will treat sixty local farmers to attend the event. The night will include special recognition of an area ag family, and a young woman who embodies the spirit of agriculture. In addition, a youth award will be presented for leadership in FFA.

All proceeds from the 2022 banquet will be used to fund the OTCF Agribusiness Scholarship and various ag-related grants. Two panhandle students are awarded $2,000 agribusiness scholarships annually. Last year’s winners were Aleena Wagner of Broadwater and Allison Carpenter of Scottsbluff.

Since the last Ag Banquet, the OTCF Grant Committee awarded the Bayard Public Schools $5,000 for its Greenhouse Project. This greenhouse provides new opportunities to learn about agriculture and greenhouse production technology.

“This greenhouse is something that our school has wanted for a long time. This will give real hands-on experience and further expand the Ag education program at Bayard Public Schools. We appreciate the foundation’s contribution and their willingness to support local education,” Bayard FFA advisor and agriculture education teacher, Justin Rafferty said.

Corporate tables for the event are sold out but you can still make a difference. OTCF is currently in search of monetary donations, live auction items and reverse raffle prizes. If you would like to help, you can make an impact with a tax-deductible donation today. Contact OTCF at (308) 635-3393.

