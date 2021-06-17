 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oregon Trail Community Foundation awards $93,500 in scholarships
0 comments

Oregon Trail Community Foundation awards $93,500 in scholarships

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SCOTTSBLUFF – The Oregon Trail Community Foundation has selected 40 students to receive a total of $93,500 in scholarships for the 2021-22 academic year. Winners of the Oregon Trail Community Foundation scholarships include from Gering:

CSPM Scholarship: Lydia Cannot (CSPM-A) $6,000, Logan Andrews (CSPM-B) $6,000

Fliesbach-/McAlister Scholarship: Paige Schneider, $1,000

Hispanic Advisory Council: Cassandra Rodriguez, $500

Lovercheck Scholarship: Victoria Eckerberg, $4,000

Panhandle Drug-Free Scholarship: Victoria Eckerberg, $500

Pre-Engineering Scholarship: Tucker Halstead, $2,000

Dr. John A. DesEnfants Memorial Scholarship: Kayle Morris, $2,000

“Our scholarship program is designed to benefit students in western Nebraska and eastern Wyoming. We’re pleased to offer both academic and vocational scholarships that help regional students pursue their educational interests and hope that, ultimately, they will return to our communities to live and work,” said Joanne Krieg, Oregon Trail Community Foundation board member and scholarship committee chair.

For information about the Oregon Trail Community Foundation’s scholarship program, call 308-353393 or visit the website at www.otcf.org.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Life at the zoo
News

Life at the zoo

  • 1 min to read

There’s always work to do at Riverside Discover Center whether it’s training animals or feeding and caring for them. The Courier’s Andrew Smit…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News