Oregon Trail Community Foundation awards $93,500 in scholarships

SCOTTSBLUFF – The Oregon Trail Community Foundation has selected 40 students to receive a total of $93,500 in scholarships for the 2021-22 academic year. Winners of the Oregon Trail Community Foundation scholarships include from Gering:

“Our scholarship program is designed to benefit students in western Nebraska and eastern Wyoming. We’re pleased to offer both academic and vocational scholarships that help regional students pursue their educational interests and hope that, ultimately, they will return to our communities to live and work,” said Joanne Krieg, Oregon Trail Community Foundation board member and scholarship committee chair.