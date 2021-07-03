Oregon Trail Days events return for 100th annual celebration

The traditional second weekend in July event that celebrates local settlers who traveled the Oregon Trail is back full-fledged this year after the 99th Oregon Trail Days saw changes to events due to the pandemic.

“The governor has lifted the directed health measures, which made it difficult to have a parade last year,” Bill Peters, who is the general chairman for the Oregon Trail Days Association, said. “In fact, we couldn’t have a parade last year … It was necessary to do some parts of Oregon Trail Days last year, but not the traditional events that we’ve done so well in the past that have drawn in a lot of people.”

The Oregon Trail Days Board of Directors is excited to welcome the community back.

“We’re actually having a big time celebration this year,” Peters said. “We had a very small one last year because of COVID requirements.”

The carnival, parade, art show and sale, chili cook off, international food fair and rod and custom car show will return during this year’s Oregon Trail Days, July 8-11. The quilt show will return, but change locations as it will be held under the metal roofing where the Gering Farmers Market at the Gering city plaza.