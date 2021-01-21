OTCF extends 2021 scholarship application deadline

SCOTTSBLUFF — The Oregon Trail Community Foundation (OTCF) has extended its 2021 scholarship application deadline to April 1 to allow high school seniors to take the Feb. 6 ACT test and submit their scores with their scholarship applications.

ACT test scores are required when applying for Oregon Trail Community Foundation scholarships. Due to the 2020 pandemic, many test dates were canceled, making it impossible for many students to meet the application deadline.

The Oregon Trail Community Foundation board of directors extended the deadline to give more students the opportunity to take the test and apply for scholarships from the Foundation.

OTCF offers 19 academic and vocational scholarships for regional students. A complete list of OTCF scholarships and application information is available online at otcf.org.

For questions, please contact the OTCF office at info@otcf.org.