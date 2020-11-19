Panhandle Partnership receives grant For Lifespan Respite Program

Panhandle Partnership, Inc. is pleased to be awarded a $4,500 grant from the Snow Redfern Foundation.

These funds will go toward the Lifespan Respite Days Program, which provides families caring for children with special needs time away from their caregiving duties. Respite funding for families is often limited to a maximum of $200 per month and many families are not eligible for funds through the normal channels.

The funding received from the Snow Redfern Foundation allows the program to serve any family with a child who has special needs in the Respite Days program. The Panhandle Partnership’s Lifespan Respite Program is one of six Nebraska Respite Network sites. The Respite Network offers information & referral services for families and potential or current respite providers.

If you would like to participate or learn more about the Lifespan Respite Program, please call 866-RESPITE (737-7483) or email sherri.blome@wchr.net.