Panhandle Portrait: Train Crossing
Panhandle Portrait: Train Crossing

Union Pacific worker J.C. Molina tests the barriers at the Gering train crossing at U Street and 10th Street Wednesday, Dec. 16.

 Danielle Prokop/The Star-Herald

Lights flash and the barriers come down at the Gering U Street and 10th Street train crossing, a blast sounds, but no train rolls by, just a man in an orange vest. That man is Union Pacific Railroad worker J.C. Molina. Molina, who lives in Gering, has been with the railroad for 15 years. He works as a signal maintainer, braving the cold and chill to run tests on the tracks.

“I’m testing the crossings to make sure when trains come through that all the lights are working, that the gates stay down the whole time,” he said.

Reporter

Danielle Prokop is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9055 or by email at danielle.prokop@starherald.com.

