Panhandle Portrait: Train Crossing

Lights flash and the barriers come down at the Gering U Street and 10th Street train crossing, a blast sounds, but no train rolls by, just a man in an orange vest. That man is Union Pacific Railroad worker J.C. Molina. Molina, who lives in Gering, has been with the railroad for 15 years. He works as a signal maintainer, braving the cold and chill to run tests on the tracks.