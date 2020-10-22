Panhandle risk level rises as case numbers, community spread go higher

During Monday’s call, as health officials did in Gov. Pete Ricketts’ call on Friday, officials addressed misinformation being shared online: an oft-shared statement that a CDC study showed that mask use didn’t result in a decrease in cases. Prochazka clarified that the study evaluated people where mask mandates were put into place. The study evaluated persons who were sick, and found that a higher amount of positive cases had indicated they had visited a restaurant, where they had sat without wearing a mask, in the 14 days prior to symptom onset. The study encouraged people to wear masks consistently for the most effectiveness.

Prochazka said, “The moral of the story, wearing a mask ‘most of the time’ when you’re around others isn’t as good as wearing a mask all the time you are around others outside of your household.”

New directed health measures will take effect on Wednesday. Some of the requirements center around hospitals and conditions for elective procedures, surgeries and other levels that they must maintain. For the general public, directed health measures that affect them involve changes at bars and restaurants and gatherings.