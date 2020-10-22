Panhandle risk level rises as case numbers, community spread go higher

Risk of contracting the coronavirus continues to increase in the Panhandle, with health officials noting Monday that the risk dial had moved up in the elevated risk area.
In recent weeks, PPHD has reported on coronavirus cases twice a week. The Panhandle has seen so many cases that officials announced during Monday's call that they’ll change the way they report. PPHD will just report case totals, not breaking out close contacts vs. community spread as they have in recent weeks. Community spread continues to increase in the Panhandle, drawing concern and contributing to the increase on the risk dial. If the source of cases is unable to be tracked, it contributes to an increase in cases as officials are unable to prevent the spread of the virus.
The risk dial looks at nine different factors over a three-week period, and nearly every county has been touched by COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. Tabi Prochazka, who outlined the risk dial, noted that only three counties in the Panhandle — Banner, Garden and Grant counties — remain in the moderate risk level.
“We need to take extra precautions as we are in the ‘orange’ (the color of the high risk level on the dial)," she said. "(We need to) increase our ability to mitigate risk, like wearing masks.”
During Monday’s call, PPHD announced 160 new cases since Thursday, Oct. 15. As of Monday, there are 375 positive cases and the cumulative positivity rate has increased to 7.9% There were 27 new cases in children, 19 and under, and 133 adults. Hospitalizations have also increased, with 20 people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.
During Monday’s call, as health officials did in Gov. Pete Ricketts’ call on Friday, officials addressed misinformation being shared online: an oft-shared statement that a CDC study showed that mask use didn’t result in a decrease in cases. Prochazka clarified that the study evaluated people where mask mandates were put into place. The study evaluated persons who were sick, and found that a higher amount of positive cases had indicated they had visited a restaurant, where they had sat without wearing a mask, in the 14 days prior to symptom onset. The study encouraged people to wear masks consistently for the most effectiveness.
Prochazka said, “The moral of the story, wearing a mask ‘most of the time’ when you’re around others isn’t as good as wearing a mask all the time you are around others outside of your household.”
New directed health measures will take effect on Wednesday. Some of the requirements center around hospitals and conditions for elective procedures, surgeries and other levels that they must maintain. For the general public, directed health measures that affect them involve changes at bars and restaurants and gatherings.
Patrons at bars and restaurants are required to be seated on premises, unless placing an order, using the restroom or playing a game, and are required to be in groups of eight or less. Indoor gatherings are also limited to 50% of occupancy and groups shall not be larger than eight. A list of potential gatherings, such as meeting halls, indoor theaters, libraries and others are available in the directed health measure, though persons with questions may want to inquire with the local health department for clarity.
Wedding and funeral receptions also must limit groups to no larger than eight, and limit dances or other social events that require guests to gather outside of their respective tables. Venues that exceed 500 capacity must present plans to PPHD for review. Events that may have more than 500 people are also required to be reviewed for sanitation, social distancing and other parameters.
Ricketts announced a new campaign Friday, which PPHD officials reiterated: “Avoid the Three Cs.” People are encouraged to avoid Crowded Places, Close Contact and Confined Space. Basically, the new campaign encourages people to avoid gathering in large groups, maintain 6-feet social distancing and wear a mask when you’re with people you don’t live with, and avoid enclosed spaces with poor ventilation.
“I know this is a message that Japan has been using, and they’ve done really well with it,” Engel said of the new campaign and urging people to share it. “We’re not doing so well and Nebraska is on the rise (for cases). Please join us in getting this message out.”
In positive case numbers among children, cases were: Scotts Bluff County, 3 close contact, 3 community spread; Box Butte, 2, close contact, 7 community spread, 1 under investigation; Cheyenne County, 2 close contact, 1 community spread; Dawes County, 1 close contact, 1 community spread; Sheridan County, 2 close contact, 1 community spread, 2 under investigation.
Among adults, positive cases were: Scotts Bluff County, 29 community spread; 18 close contact, 9 under investigation; Box Butte, 4, close contact, 13 community spread; Dawes, 2 close contact, 9 community spread, 1 travel, 2 under investigation; Cheyenne County, 1 close contact, 6 community spread; Garden, 1 close contact, 4 community spread; Kimball, 1 close contact, 4 community spread; Morrill, 3 close contact, 2 community spread; Sheridan, 6 close contact, 9 community spread, 3 under investigation; Deuel, 2 close contact, Sioux County, 1 close contact. A total of 11 people have died.
Over the weekend, PPHD announced three inmates and two staff had tested positive for COVID-19 cases at the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center.
Sheriff Mark Overman, who oversees the detention center, said in a press release: “Masks are mandatory for staff and visitors inside the facility at all times. All inmates that were in close contact with a positive case are being quarantined for 14 days. Testing of employees and inmates is being conducted as recommended by public health officials.”
More information on that announcement is available on starherald.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!