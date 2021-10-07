 Skip to main content
Panhandle students march in UNK Pride of the Plains Marching Band
KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney Pride of the Plains Marching Band has announced its season schedule, which began with the Sept. 2 home football game against Missouri Southern.

In addition to performing at all Loper home football games, the Pride of the Plains performed in the annual UNK Band Day Parade at 10 a.m. Sept. 18 in downtown Kearney.

Other scheduled performances include the Oct. 2 Harvest of Harmony Parade and Field Exhibition in Grand Island, Oct. 9 UNK Homecoming Parade in downtown Kearney and Oct. 23 Nebraska State Bandmasters Association State Marching Contest, which is hosted by Kearney High School.

Show themes for the 2021 season include music from Queen and the Beatles.

The band is under the direction of Brian Alber. The drum line instructor and director of bands is Duane Bierman, and the color guard coordinator is Adrienne Rall. Drum majors are DeVere Larington of Ogallala and Greg Stoner of North Platte.

Panhandle UNK Pride of the Plains Members

Alliance – Keaton Cottrell

Bayard – TruLee White

Gering – Isaiah Henderson, Alethia Henderson

Hemingford – Kylie Mendiola

Scottsbluff – Harley Herman

