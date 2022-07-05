Parading down Tenth: Oregon Trail Days main parade returns for second century

The Oregon Trail Days main parade will feature a variety of floats and vehicles on Saturday, July 9, starting at 10 a.m. This year’s theme is second century as Oregon Trail Days celebrates its 101st annual event.

John Ewing, co-chair of the parade said the parade “is the oldest, continuous celebration in Nebraska and we’re starting another hundred. Hopefully we can keep things going.”

Ewing said that there were only two years out of the 100 that he knows of that the parade didn’t happen, which is what makes this tradition such a special part of Oregon Trail Days. The parade even happened during the COVID-19 pandemic, although it was not advertised and was smaller than previous years.

As per city ordinance, handouts, candy, water guns and other projectile-type fun will not be permissible in this year’s parade.

The parade heads south down 10th Street in Gering, with spectators lining the sidewalks for blocks. As the floats and animals pass by, Ewing advised spectators to maintain a safe distance.

“Watch your kids and take care of them,” he said. “We don’t want anybody to get hurt. Stay back out of the street and we’ll get along good.”

The floats will be separated based on theme for the judges, with categories of general, art, historical, youth, religious and commercial float categories as well as an overall champion. Winners will be announced later that day.

Ewing said he doesn’t know for sure how many floats there will be this year since they don’t do pre-registration. To register for the parade, bring the decorated float to Gering High School, starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 9, the day of the parade. Bands meet at Gardner Park and livestock and horse entries meet at the Gering Senior Center. Entries must arrive at the GHS staging area before 8:30 a.m. to be considered for awards judging. The float line up is from 8-9 a.m. There is no entry fee.

As floats travel down the main street in Gering, the judges will be looking for the theme, decorations and effort put into the making of each float.