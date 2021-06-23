Parody ‘The 39 Steps’ takes Theatre West stage

Bond pushes these two actors to their limits, asking them to get out of their comfort zone by dancing, doing stunts and making every single movement precise and comically meaningful.

“Working with our director, James Bond, he’s very specific, so you have to get even the littlest movements right. So, it’s just a lot of repetition, and you got to stick with it,” Doremus said. “But at the end of the day, it’s completely worth it. It’s completely worth it to get everything as picture perfect as we can to just make everybody laugh. (We) look a little ridiculous along the way, but that’s the fun in it.”

Both students are grateful for the opportunity to perform and work with industry professionals through Theatre West. Grady, who plans to attend Lindenwood University in the fall, said he’s grown so much because of this experience.

“I’m getting so much experience and a lot of work,” Grady said. “… I’d never expected anything like this. I mean, Francesca (Mintowt-Czyz) has opened up the door for so many opportunities, (as well as) Patrick Newell with Theatre West. It’s just surreal. I love it. I’m so thankful for it.”

For Doremus, it might actually solidify his career path.