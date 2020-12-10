Passion for kids carries Lincoln Elementary principal

“I’m all about change and challenges,” Barker said of moving to Lincoln Elementary. “It’s been a great change for me. I thing challenges are good. It stimulates one to seek new things in one’s life.

“I was given the charge to be in charge of the preschool for the Gering Public Schools, the after school program that we have for the district, our most at-risk special ed kids, which I really like working with behavior kids. We have the largest enrollment of special ed kids in the building as well, plus our K-5 program, so it’s a great place to be.”

Barker said Gering is a great place to be, and it has allowed her to grow in her profession.

“They’ve provided me with varied opportunities to grow and to succeed, so I appreciate that,” she said. “The people I work with are great. It’s great to work with such a diverse group of people who challenge you every day. They’re risk takers, especially this year with COVID. You ask them to do anything, and they’ll step it up because they know it’s best for the kids.”

Support from her staff and from different administrators over the years has enabled Barker to remain passionate about her work.