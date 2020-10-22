 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pharmaceutical Take-Back planned
0 comments

Pharmaceutical Take-Back planned

  • 0

SCOTTSBLUFF - Keep Scottsbluff-Gering Beautiful is hosting a Pharmaceutical Take-Back event on Oct. 24.

The event is a collection of expired or unused pharmaceutical drugs, over-the-counter drugs, vitamins and sharps.

The fee is $5 per individual drop off to offset expenses of the collection. Business drop off is $250.

Clean Harbors will collect the pharmaceutical drugs for proper disposal at one of its facilities.

The Pharmaceutical Take-Back Event will be held 9 to 11 a.m. at southwest Main Street Market, Avenue B and South Beltline.

For more information about the Pharmaceutical Take-Back Event, please call Cassidy Baum, 308-632-4649 or Susan Wiedeman, 308-641-2501.

The evnet is sponsored by Keep Scottsbluff-Gering Beautiful, Panhandle Cooperative Association, North Platte NRD, City of Gering, City of Scottsbluff, Valley Ambulance and Scottsbluff & Gering Police Departments.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News