Photo Gallery: Gering graduates 110 during commencement exercises Saturday

Gering senior Olivia Leypoldt was all smiles along with the rest of the 110 graduates of her graduation class of 2022.

Leypoldt said the final days of high school have finally paid off as the graduates received their diplomas Saturday at Five Rocks Amphitheater.

“Thirteen years of hard work is finally paying off,” Leypoldt, who received a magna cum laude medal for a grade-point average of 3.75-3.99, said. “We have not been sleeping and having a caffeine addiction in turning in all the grades in on time is all coming together and you can finally see all the work coming together.”

This class is special to everyone, she said. It is one of the smallest classes to graduate, but the graduates put their hearts into being proud Bulldogs during their time at Gering.

Those friendships that they gained will last for a long time, Leypoldt said.

“It is really special because we have all this anticipation and now it is finally us,” Leypoldt said. “You know, we are such a small class and we made tight friendships. A lot of us are going to the same colleges in the same area and some of these friendships we will maintain.”

Ryan Skinner was one of the class speakers along with Brandon Jensen and Jacob Awiszus. In his speech, Skinner said this class is special as they are the last and first class for high school principal Mario Chavez.

“We were the last class that attended the old freshman academy with Mr. Chavez as our principal, who is now our current high school principal, which is great to see,” Skinner said. “As freshman most of us were wide-eyed and ready for our first year of high school as freshman. People say that high school goes by fast; I say it depends what class you are in. It did not seem fast in college algebra.”

The faces of the seniors, before, during and after, the ceremony were ones of gratitude. For many, it might be the last time they see many of their classmates. For some, they will still be friends as they are staying in the area or attend the same colleges.

Leypoldt will be heading to eastern Nebraska as she will attend the University of Nebraska Lincoln and study bio-chemistry with hopes of being a doctor someday.

“A good majority of us will stay in touch,” Leypoldt said. “There are those people that we never got close too, but like I said, a lot of us are going to the same college or be in the same area, so we will probably stay in touch. At least a good portion of us will.”

While many are headed to colleges around the area or the states, some will be entering the work force. Three Gering graduates are headed to the military. They include Alyssa Wright and Elijah Bradford, who both will be joining the United State Air Force, and Ashlyn Rinmuth, who will be entering the United States Marine Corps.

Several students received academic honors. Those receiving cum laude honors with a GPA of 3.5 – 3.74 include Abigail Brady, Jessica Brown, Daniel Dishman, Evan Fuller, Angelia Garvin, Macy Goodschmidt, Zada Hernandez, Ryan Johnston, Emily Krzyzanowski, Adriana Perez Nunez, Keaton Plummer, Chance Rahmig, Jaden Shirley, Alexis Thompson, Eli Thompson and Sydnee Winkler.

Those graduating magna cum laude with a GPA of 3.75 – 3.99 include Jacob Awiszus, Brylee Dean, Autumn Elsen, Olivia Leypoldt Sophia McAndrew, Megan Mendez, Aspen Reinmuth, Braxton Rider, Jackson Schlothauer and Mary Thomas.

Summa cum laude honors with a 4.0 GPA included David Karpf, Breana McGowen, Lucas Moravec, Carmelo Timblin and Dalton Wiese.

Hannah Sawyers was presented with a special wooded plaque as she graduated summa cum laude with distinction. Sawyers had a GPA of 4.0 with had a ACT score of 30 or higher.

As each graduate walked across the stage and got their diploma, that was a time to reflect back on their career as a Bulldog. Leypoldt said she had a really good experience as a Bulldog.

“I just loved learning and I had really good teachers, so the majority of my memories are really positive. I am more happy with the time I spent there.”

As the graduates threw their caps in the air, the 110 seniors celebrated their special moment, a culmination of years affected by a pandemic that resulted in remote learning and attending classes wearing masks during their high school careers.

“We are a tightly, close-knit class because we had to spend so much time together,” Leypoldt said.