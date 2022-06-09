 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Photos: Gering library kicks off month of activities

  • 0
Courier - PHOTO GALLERY library kickoff June 1

Kailee Newberry, 10 years-old, chalked details onto her fish at the Gering library reading program kickoff party ocean chalk art station provided by the West Nebraska Arts Center on June 1.

Families gathered in Legion Park to enjoy perfect afternoon weather and ocean-themed activities to kick off the Gering Public Library month-long reading program on June 1.

“This is our way of starting our summer reading program sign-ups for the entire family,” Christie Clark, library director, said. “We have crafts, we have our story time, we have games and we have local agencies that have partnered with us.”

The start of the June reading program welcomed about 200 families that signed up for exciting opportunities for ages younger than 5 years to adult. The party at the park included a multitude of activities ranging from the water gun firing range and bubble machine dance party to the learning opportunities and arts or crafts.

Courier - PHOTO GALLERY library kickoff June 1

Screaming kids shot streams of water at a table of plastic cups at the water gun firing range in Legion Park during the Gering Public Library kickoff party announcing the month-long reading program on June 1.

The Gering library will be hosting several events throughout the month of June, highlighting interests of all ages. Families can continue to sign-up for the program at any time. Clark anticipates about 400 total participants.

“We just want people to read, to read for enjoyment and we also have some really fun programs to attend throughout the month,” she said. “They can sign-up anytime but they’d better come soon because we only have it for the month of June.”

People are also reading…

Courier - PHOTO GALLERY library kickoff June 1

Young kids enjoyed sing-along music and bubbles at the bubble machine dance break station on June 1. The station was part of the Gering Public Library kickoff party, the first of many activities during its month-long summer reading program.

For a complete list of activities visit the Gering Public Library website at gering.org/departments-services/gering-public-library, or stop by the library located at 1055 P St. to find more detailed information.

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture.  She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gering pool set to open May 28

Gering pool set to open May 28

The Gering Swimming Pool staff is anxious for the swimming season to begin. The tentative opening date of the pool will be Saturday, May 28.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News