Photos: Gering library kicks off month of activities

Families gathered in Legion Park to enjoy perfect afternoon weather and ocean-themed activities to kick off the Gering Public Library month-long reading program on June 1.

“This is our way of starting our summer reading program sign-ups for the entire family,” Christie Clark, library director, said. “We have crafts, we have our story time, we have games and we have local agencies that have partnered with us.”

The start of the June reading program welcomed about 200 families that signed up for exciting opportunities for ages younger than 5 years to adult. The party at the park included a multitude of activities ranging from the water gun firing range and bubble machine dance party to the learning opportunities and arts or crafts.

The Gering library will be hosting several events throughout the month of June, highlighting interests of all ages. Families can continue to sign-up for the program at any time. Clark anticipates about 400 total participants.

“We just want people to read, to read for enjoyment and we also have some really fun programs to attend throughout the month,” she said. “They can sign-up anytime but they’d better come soon because we only have it for the month of June.”

For a complete list of activities visit the Gering Public Library website at gering.org/departments-services/gering-public-library, or stop by the library located at 1055 P St. to find more detailed information.

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.

