Before the snow started flying Monday, CAPstone board members, local child advocates, police officers and others were plugging away at “planting pinwheels.”

The pinwheels serve as a visual reminder of the number of children served by the child advocacy organization. Last year, director Monica Shambaugh said, more than 500 children were provided services at advocacy centers in Gering, Sidney and Alliance.

Over the last five years, she said, CAPstone has been averaging near that case load consistently. In 2022, CAPstone saw an increase in the number of children seen by child advocates and forensic interviews who were witnesses to domestic violence. Cases involving children who are victims of sexual assaults continue to make up the most cases, but children who are victims of serious, physical abuse are also climbing.

CAPstone added a family advocate who is Spanish-speaking, Shambaugh said, which has helped the organization.

“We are seeing more cases, it’s becoming clear that it is a population that we weren’t reaching as well as we could have been,” she said, saying that outreach in the Hispanic community has also been improved.

The activity of “planting” pinwheels in the lawn of CAPstone in April has been a long-standing activity, one that is mirrored in communities throughout the Panhandle, in the state and across the region. Pinwheels have become a symbol of child abuse cases during April, recognized as child abuse awareness month, because they are considered a children’s toy.

Shambaugh said, “It’s a visible reminder, that we, CPS (Child Protective Services) and law enforcement see these cases daily.”

In the state of Nebraska, everyone is a mandatory reporter, meaning that anyone with knowledge of child abuse, in any form, is required by law to report it.

“You never know what is happening in someone’s world,” Shambaugh said. “If you see something, say something.”