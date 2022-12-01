Pioneer Christmas events set for Saturday

The holiday season is in full swing in the valley, and this weekend features a variety of community events for the whole family to enjoy. The public will have the opportunity to engage with history and create festive toys and gifts just like the pioneers.

The High Plains Christmas will take place Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Legacy of the Plains Museum. Scotts Bluff National Monument will participate in Christmas on the Prairie on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Legacy’s event will feature activities like crafts for kids, horse-drawn wagon rides, live music, Cowboy Coffee and other great activities. There will be letter writing to Santa and then delivery of letters by Pony Express to Santa’s Village in downtown Gering.

Dave Wolf, executive director of Legacy of the Plains Museum, said Saturday’s event will also give the public an opportunity to see Trees along the Trail and the opening night for Yuletide Lights on the Prairie. Visitors can vote for their favorite displayed trees in the Trees along the Trail Christmas tree voting contest. So far, Wolf said, 41 local nonprofit organizations are decorating trees this year, with a new youth division. There are 32 adult organizations and nine youth organizations.

“That’s double what we had last year, and we also have a new youth division,” Wolf said. “We would encourage everyone to vote for their favorite organization.”

Wolf said he and the Legacy volunteers took a different approach when organizing this year’s event.

“Usually, we have like four confirmed before Thanksgiving and then we’re hustling to see if people are going to be here,” he said. “We started that in October, and I’m hoping that the increased trees will increase the ticket sales.”

Votes cost $1 each, and visitors can vote as many times as they want for their favorite trees. Prizes are given to the top three vote getters for each division, and the prizes are sponsored by H&R Block and Wiedeman Financial.

“I’m amazed at all of the creativity,” Wolf told the Gering Courier. “We have some trees that are staples that have been a part of this program from the beginning. Just the ways people come up with different ways of decorating and having their organizations really identified in their trees … is amazing.”

Voting closes Dec. 23 at 4 p.m. Wolf said they will then count all of the tickets and announce the winners live on the museum’s social media platforms. The first-place winner will receive $100, second place $50 and third place $25. A president’s choice award will also be selected for the adult and youth organizations. For every ticket an organization receives, 50 cents goes toward the organization and the other 50 cents goes to Legacy.

“It’s a nice fundraiser for them, but it also brings awareness to their organization,” Wolf said. “It’s a way for them to get out and show people what they’re about.”

Some trees the public will see are from the Firefighter Ministries, featuring a half-decorated Christmas tree and half-burnt tree highlighting services and necessities the organization needs; patriotic trees by DAR and Warrior Run; and 4-H’ers tree decorated with pictures of their animals.

Trees along the Trail will be open through Dec. 23. The public can view the trees for free at the museum.

“It is a great time to come out and see the museum, especially now with 41 trees,” Wolf said. “The decorations are festive and bring the Christmas spirit.”

Lunch will be offered Saturday, with two options: homemade soups, bread and brownies for $6 and hot dog with chips for $5. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Admissions are half price for adults and children 18 years and under are free with a paying adult to view the exhibit hall.

Yuletide Lights on the Prairie will open Saturday evening, where visitors can enjoy Legacy’s exhibits with some holiday spirit.

“It’s another thing to come out and see with the museum,” Wolf added. “You can see it from a different light. It’s a good fundraiser for us.”

The rest of the season, the public can explore the exhibit by paying the price for general admission. Members pay $5 and children ages 6-18 are $3. Children 5 years and under are free.

Scotts Bluff National Monument will also participate in Christmas on the Prairie on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be kids’ activities, punch and cookies. Adults and children can also create old-style ornaments out of popcorn strings, paper lanterns and stars, dough ornaments to paint, and corn husk dolls.

“That’s our last big one of the year,” Superintendent Dan Morford said. “Hopefully the weather stays nice. And as families are out and about, we encourage them to come visit and our other attractions that are also doing programming in the area as well.”

The public can enjoy refreshments as well as 15% off on bookstore items.

Chimney Rock National Historic Site will host Christmas at the Rock Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Games, holiday treats and music will be provided.