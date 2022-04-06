Pioneers’ season up in the air: Legal dispute between leagues getting in the way

A legal battle between the Expedition League and the Western Nebraska Pioneers may put the 2022 baseball season at Oregon Trail Park Stadium in jeopardy.

The City of Gering, which leases the stadium to the Pioneers, released a statement on Thursday, March 31, stating, “Without a resolution of the dispute between the League and the Pioneers team, a baseball season might not be possible this summer at Oregon Trail Park Stadium.”

The statement summarizes the timeline of events that led to a legal dispute between the league and the baseball team. The Pioneers, along with the Badlands Big Sticks, Fremont Moo, Hastings Sodbusters, Spearfish Sasquatch, Hub City Hotshots and Casper Horseheads, left the Expedition League and formed a new league called the Independence League in 2021. The Independence League was officially announced in October.

According to the City of Gering’s statement, issued in a press release sent to media, both the Expedition League and the Pioneers “expressed their commitment to play baseball in Gering in 2022” via communications with Steve Wagner, owner of the Expedition League, and Chuck Heeman, owner of the Pioneers, in November and December 2021.

However, the Expedition League filed a complaint in Pennington County, South Dakota, on Jan. 28 suing the Pioneers and the six other teams that left and began the Independence League. According to the complaint, the Expedition League alleges the seven baseball teams have violated their original contracts with the league by using their logos and likenesses in a competing league and not paying full dues and fees that they owe to the league.

The Star-Herald reached out to Wagner for comment, but he had not yet responded as of press time.

On March 18, the Pioneers and the other six baseball teams filed an answer and counterclaim against the Expedition League. According to Heeman, the teams claim that their agreements between the Expedition League and the teams are not valid.

“Our contention is that the Expedition League was selling franchises without the proper federal documentation and the disclosures that they needed to make,” Heeman told the Star-Herald. “So what that does, it means that the agreements that the teams in the Expedition League made are illegal agreements in the first place.”

A few days after the original complaint, the Expedition League sent a letter to the City of Gering outlining its position, according to the city’s statement.

In its accounting of the letter, the city said the letter stated that “allowing the Western Nebraska Pioneers to play baseball at Oregon Trail Park Stadium, or any other League outside of the Expedition League, would amount to a breach of the lease by the City of Gering. The letter/notice further advised the City that it could be liable to the Expedition League for damages in the event that the Nebraska Pioneers were allowed to play.”

At the Gering City Council meeting on Monday, March 28, Heeman asked the council to work with the Pioneers to find a resolution to the issue so that the Pioneers might still have a season in Gering.

“I know you’ve seen the letter from the Expedition League to try and block us from playing this year. Obviously, on our end, this is a pretty major thing,” Heeman said, addressing the council during an open comment period. “…I’ve kind of felt like the city has been afraid of being sued by somebody who has no stake in it. The Expedition League isn’t going to put a team here; they have no damages to claim if they were to sue. The Pioneers, if we’re barred from playing this year, that’s going to be catastrophic for our business.”

Following the city council meeting, Mayor Tony Kaufman told the Star-Herald that the city just wants to see the entire issue resolved so ball can still be played at Oregon Trail Park Stadium.

“Our community and numerous communities in the region are involved simply because we have a team, but the legal fight is really between the league and those teams,” he said. “And so, the plea tonight is to get the communities involved, but really, we’re not involved. ... We encourage, and we have highly encouraged, both parties to resolve for play and move on with the season and resolve their differences. But again, it is not the city’s issue. It is between the teams in the existing league and the new league.”

On Thursday, March 31, Heeman said he and Mayra Heeman, his wife and co-owner of the Pioneers, have since been working with the city to find a resolution with it being so close to the start of the 2022 season.

“We’re going to work toward a solution, and I feel really confident that we will, but this is the situation it is,” he said. “Nobody wants to be in this situation — the city doesn’t; we don’t. So, this is a situation the Expedition League put us in, we’ll work through it and we’ll get a resolution.”

Still, the dispute between the Expedition League and the Pioneers could take some time, Heeman said, but it’s all a part of the process.

“We have our lawyers, too, and they’ve told us this could be a two-year process; it could be a two-week process, you just never know. It’s going about like we thought it would,” he said.

“…We can’t guarantee what’s going to happen. We’re going to do what we think is right. We’re going to follow the paths of our advisers and do what we think is right.

“I think we’re going to be fine. To us, it’s just another bump in the road, and I feel like we’ll get past it. This happens a lot, and you’ll see this in the minor leagues — baseball and hockey and indoor football — happens a lot. It does, and it always gets resolved.”

According to the city’s statement, the Circuit Court in Pennington County is tentatively slated to hear one or more of the motions filed by both parties on May 2.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.