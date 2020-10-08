Plant a tree for all the world to share

“When you look at the small population we had in Nebraska at that time, those people were so inspired and driven to add to the landscape and create a resource they could reuse and that would give back,” Seiler said. “I think that’s why you saw that incredible effort to do that.

“And, you look at all these old tree rows, that’s the result of that excitement and passion many years ago. People knew how beneficial they were.”

West Lawn itself has many trees from the entryway throughout the cemetery, and Seiler said she is happy to add to the appeal.

“I give all the credit to the Gentry family, Dr. Don being a part of that, because he had the vision many, many, many years ago,” Seiler said of tree board president Don Gentry, who has been on the tree board for 40 years. “He loved hackberries, and he wanted this community to be full of the beautiful trees. He was very purposeful and planted hackberries in all the tree lawns in all the older parts of town because he knew that eventually, many years after he was gone, those trees would be giving back.