Plant a tree for all the world to share

It was a few months late, but the City of Gering celebrated Arbor Day Tuesday by planting a new Redmond Linden tree at West Lawn Cemetery and unveiling the city’s latest Tree City U.S.A. designation.
Normally observed the fourth Friday in April, Arbor Day ceremonies were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Along with tree board members, city council representatives and city officials, Parks and Recreation supervisor Amy Seiler provided tree planting information and some Arbor Day background. Mayor Tony Kaufman read a proclamation recognizing Arbor Day in the city.
“I think it’s always important that we take time to come together and reflect on how beneficial trees are,” Seiler said. “I think sometimes we take them for granted because they’re these silent guardians that kind of stand above us, but as we’ve experienced from the severe weather events we’ve had the last couple of years, these trees are very significant to us, making our homes more comfortable, our streets cooler. So, coming out on a day like today and acknowledging that is very important and puts trees back on the forefront, where they need to be.”
When newspaper editor J. Sterling Morton of Nebraska City first proposed Arbor Day in 1872, prizes were offered for counties and individuals for the most trees planted, and the people of Nebraska came through by planting more than 1 million trees that first year.
“When you look at the small population we had in Nebraska at that time, those people were so inspired and driven to add to the landscape and create a resource they could reuse and that would give back,” Seiler said. “I think that’s why you saw that incredible effort to do that.
“And, you look at all these old tree rows, that’s the result of that excitement and passion many years ago. People knew how beneficial they were.”
West Lawn itself has many trees from the entryway throughout the cemetery, and Seiler said she is happy to add to the appeal.
“I give all the credit to the Gentry family, Dr. Don being a part of that, because he had the vision many, many, many years ago,” Seiler said of tree board president Don Gentry, who has been on the tree board for 40 years. “He loved hackberries, and he wanted this community to be full of the beautiful trees. He was very purposeful and planted hackberries in all the tree lawns in all the older parts of town because he knew that eventually, many years after he was gone, those trees would be giving back.
“That’s the same thing that’s happened out here (at West Lawn). Trees in cemeteries are a symbol of eternal life, especially evergreens, and in terms of out here, they’ve done such a great job caring for and maintaining these trees, and planting new ones because they know how significant it is and how comforting these trees are to the people who come out here and spend time out here.”
Kaufman expressed thanks to Seiler and the tree board before reading the Arbor Day proclamation.
“We have a great community, and it’s got great community spirit,” Kaufman said. “We have a community-minded board that’s very active and keeps us reinvesting in the community. Activities like this continue to reinvest in our community and make it better for tomorrow.”
Seiler unveiled a flag signifying Gering as a 30-year Tree City U.S.A. community.
“I want to thank this tree board because they continue to increase their purpose and their desire to make Gering a better community,” Seiler said, “and one of the ways they do that is their care and concern for our tree canopy and advocating for investing in it.”
