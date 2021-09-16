 Skip to main content
Planting flowers for the fallen
Northfield second graders planted yellow flowers on Friday, Sept. 10, to honor those who had fallen in the 9/11 terror attacks 20 years ago. 

Reporter

Olivia Wieseler is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9051 or by emailing olivia.wieseler@starherald.com.

