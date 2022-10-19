 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Platte Valley Bank donates $25,000 to Northfield Haven project

Courtesy Photo

Platte Valley Bank President Zac Karpf presented a donation to the Northfield Haven and Twin Cities Development boards Friday. Northfield Haven is a 15-unit independent living apartment facility for young adults with developmental disabilities in Gering.

