Platte Valley Bank President Zac Karpf presented a donation to the Northfield Haven and Twin Cities Development boards Friday. Northfield Haven is a 15-unit independent living apartment facility for young adults with developmental disabilities in Gering.
Platte Valley Bank donates $25,000 to Northfield Haven project
