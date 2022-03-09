Platte Valley Bank’s Karpf appointed to NE Chamber board

Gering resident Zac Karpf, president of Platte Valley Bank, was recently appointed to the board of directors for the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NE Chamber).

“I was really excited. I really enjoy being a part of representing western Nebraska and our rural economy,” Karpf said. “It’s exciting to be a part of something statewide that also affects the Panhandle.”

Karpf was among 13 board members whose appointments were announced in a March 1 press release by the chamber. The 60 total board members come from different regions of the state. They lend their perspectives to evaluate the economic impact of policies and guide the chamber’s strategic planning. Board members serve three-year terms.

“An NE Chamber board member is nominated by the business community and selected by a board committee and vote of our members,” chamber president Bryan Slone said in an email to the Star-Herald. “We seek business leaders throughout the state who have demonstrated both business and community leadership. Zac will be a great addition to our board, and we welcome his experience and insights.”

Karpf was nominated last years by board officials from the Panhandle and will represent the area during meetings. He said the position is “a natural extension” of his Platte Valley bank role. On the board, though, customers can provide him with information about what policies might be good for business, and he can relate that to the NE Chamber.

Karpf said he’s looking forward to attending the NE Chamber board meetings in Lincoln. However, he said they meet just a few times a year, mainly to discuss laws and regulations which would impact business practices.

Most of the position involves promoting economic growth. “It’s really more about the advocacy that happens throughout the year,” he said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.