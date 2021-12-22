Platte Valley Companies donate $100K to help kickoff Legacy of the Plains Museum's capital campaign

The Legacy of the Plains Museum kicked off Phase 2 of its Capital Campaign on Thursday.
Dave Wolf, director of Legacy of the Plains, said money raised from Phase 2 of the campaign will help fund projects to improve on what the museum already has.
“Our board has worked very hard, diligently to put together this campaign that will not only make the experience for the visitor better, but really propel us into the top attraction in the area,” he said. “This plan will focus mostly on our outside campus. We’ve done a really good job inside. We want to offer the full experience within our site. Once this is complete, we’ll be able to compete with other attractions (in the area).”
Wolf said one of the big goals with the project is to draw in more of the 200,000 people who visit the Scotts Bluff National Monument annually.
“We want to pull in as many of those people as possible by moving a cabin from up at the Wildcat Hills and putting (in a) playground. It’s going to get people that instant, ‘What is that?’ They’re going to be able to see further down the road for us to be able to grab the interest a little bit quicker,” he said.
The planned playground will help draw in families traveling through the area, Wolf said.
“We invite families to come and have a picnic,” he said. “We can read a book with somebody dressed up in whatever the theme of the book is, and then let the kids go play. It’s encouraging people to come out to the museum, and, hopefully, buy a membership. I like to create lifelong history lovers, because that’s what we want.”
In addition to the playground, future plans for the industrial area/second equipment building is to add a building to house a newly acquired 1919 Holt Self-Propelled Combine. The combine was the first model to be mass produced.
“It was owned by Ollie Olson down in Banner County,” Wolf said. “... They drove from Bushnell all the way to Banner County going a whopping 2 1/2 miles per hour. I think it’s one of four that can actually function. We’re really excited about that because it gives us another thing we can demonstrate to people.”
The building will also be used to house other equipment such as a functioning saw mill.
Wolf said he is thankful for all of the donations that have been made to the museum to help it continue to grow.
“I want to thank everybody for their support in the past, but we need your support going forward,” he said.
At the conclusion of Wolf’s speech, Hod Kosman with Platte Valley Companies presented Wolf with a $100,000 check to kick off the museum’s fundraising.
“When they came and talked to us about their vision, it just makes so much sense,” Kosman said. “It’s such a wonderful area for visitor, for our children to learn and understand more about who were, where we’ve come from. This wasn’t always the easiest place to settle.”
Wolf said the community has been supportive of the museum’s efforts.
“This place means a lot to a lot of people,” he said. “It’s fitting that it’s called Legacy of the Plains. It’s everybody’s legacy. Whether you’re 100 years old or one day old you’re fortunate to become part of this community.”
Wolf cited his own family as an example. His family settled in the area in the 1980s.
“My grandmother was not to happy coming from northern Idaho. Driving (to the area), she saw brown than she saw green,” he said, jokingly.
Wolf, though, said his family felt how supportive the community is immediately after moving here.
“When you think about all of the support this community gives for everything, the amount of money that is given for charitable donations and attractions ... it blows my mind,” he said.
As donations roll in, Wolf said the museum would apply for grants to help him and the board realize their plans for the museum.
Some of the other plans in the second phase of the capital campaign includes adding a potato cellar, expanding corrals and restoring a two-story log cabin into a church or school.
The museum also plans to restore a grain bin and add a new barn to house pedal tractors and tractors for children.
A railroad exhibit is also planned for part of where they currently have pasture land. The exhibit will include a Union Pacific caboose and several different kinds of railroad cars.
For more information on the campaign or making a donation, call Wolf at 308-436-1989 or email him at director@legacyoftheplains.org.