POLL QUESTION: Did/do you read Dr. Seuss books to your children?

Gering High School senior Autumn Elsen is the daughter of Tonya and Levi Elsen. She has two siblings named Aspen and Dawson.
On Saturday, Jan. 22, the Scottsbluff High School gymnasium was a flood of white as fans on both sides of the court joined in the “White Out” …
Gering fifth graders and their parents explored the Gering Junior High halls on Thursday, Feb. 17, seeking out the various instrument stations…
After a few months without a publisher, the Scottsbluff Star-Herald, Gering Courier and Hemingford Ledger have a new captain of the ship in La…
Fifty-three Gering sixth graders lined up in the junior high auditorium on Monday, Feb. 7, to perform their very own poems in a slam poetry event.
SCOTTSBLUFF — Instrumental music students from Alliance Middle School, Bluffs Middle School and Gering Junior High School participated in the …
Let’s say you want an item that the library does not own. Like I have said, every year more than a million books are published in English, and…
Every day after school, roughly 20-30 kids spend a couple hours at Lincoln Elementary School for healthy snacks, tutoring, physical activities…
Nebraska volleyball head coach John Cook will make a trip to the Panhandle in March when he will be the featured speaker at the Western Nebras…
Banner County Alumni Association has awarded $1,000 scholarships for the second semester of classes to Kathryn Blankenship and Austin Lease.