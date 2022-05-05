POLL QUESTION: Do you appreciate the teachers at Gering Public Schools?
Related to this story
Most Popular
When Sam Hadenfeldt got to college, he thought for a brief moment that he wanted to be an eye doctor, but then soon realized that what he real…
The Gering Courier is highlighting teachers this week for Teacher Appreciation Week. First up is GHS math teacher Laurie Parker, a teacher of 29 years and GHS alum.
Zach Ostergard got his first taste of the Gering Valley when he came to the Panhandle to play baseball for Western Nebraska Community College …
GHS musical students finished their weekend of “Bye Bye Birdie” performances April 21-23. Here are a few more shots of their production of the…
Three candidates are vying for Gering mayor, wishing to fill the seat being vacated by current mayor Tony Kaufman.
The Gering City Council approved a proposal by the Western Nebraska Pioneers and entered into a new lease agreement with owners Chuck and Mayr…
130 years ago
Gering Grassroots group promotes sales tax proposition, half-cent increase to fix aging infrastructure
Members of the Gering Grassroots Volunteer Committee pitched a half-cent sales tax increase to pay for infrastructure improvements during a pr…
The mayors of Gering, Scottsbluff and Terrytown invite the community to celebrate the National Day of Prayer with the 37th annual Mayors’ Pray…