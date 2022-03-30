 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

POLL QUESTION: Will you go to the library during National Library Week?

  • 0
Gering library foundation wants to designate a site for new library

The Gering Public Library, built as a storm shelter in 1962, has become outdated for modern-day libraries. The Gering Library Foundation, organized in 2019, is researching options for a building that has inadequate space, parking and room for expansion.

Will you go to the library during National Library Week?

You voted:
0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

SkyWest to end local service

SkyWest to end local service

SkyWest Airlines announced Thursday its intent to stop Essential Air Service (EAS) from 29 airports, including the Western Nebraska Regional A…

Soaring farmland, equipment sales

Soaring farmland, equipment sales

According to the recently released monthly economic study from Creighton University, the Rural Mainstreet Index (RMI) remained above growth ne…

Meet puma cubs Mateo, Diego

Meet puma cubs Mateo, Diego

Riverside Discovery Center’s puma cubs now have names after officials reviewed over 1,000 ballots in the puma naming contest. The winning duo …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News