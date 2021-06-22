Pony Express Re-Ride coming through the valley on Wednesday

However, today, riders only travel one mile, rather than 100 miles, swapping the mochila.

“Our horses are not in as good of shape as those in the 1860s,” Debus said.

There are other differences as well.

“Today, when you are on the trail, you have to worry about vehicles, trash that is along the burrow pit,” she said. “In 1860, riders had to watch for herds of buffalo, Indians and had other worries. They didn’t have a nice highway to ride alongside like we do.”

On Wednesday, the best place to catch the Pony Express Re-Ride in the Panhandle is at the Scotts Bluff National Monument. Currently, the Re-Ride is anticipated to arrive at the monument between 4:30 and 5 p.m.

“Right now, it’s one hour ahead of schedule,” Debus said Tuesday, noting that it also had a stint where it was six hours behind schedule.

However, Debus says, the Re-Ride could be going ahead of schedule, or even behind schedule. “People need to understand it is not an exact time. We can be early, we can be late, we can be on time.”