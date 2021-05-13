Potential in post-pandemic local tourism, directors say

As the global pandemic halted travel, shuttered restaurants and closed bars, Nebraska’s tourism sector shrunk under the pressure.

Now, with vaccinations increasing and the economy recovering, Nebraska Tourism Commission Director John Ricks told local tourism officials things are looking up.

“We hadn’t done really well for the last 13 months,” Ricks told a crowd of local government officials and business people during the “Salute to Tourism” event at Hotel 21 & Company on Thursday, May 6.

Ricks rebuffed the idea that tourism was in its recovery now. He said his agency’s balance sheet, which he said included a lot of negative balances, suggested the recovery was dependent on positive returns.

While 2020 was a bust, Ricks said 2019 was a record year. Between the success of the Passport program and a good draw from people who live along the Front Range, Ricks said 2019 was a model year. On the other hand, Ricks estimated the industry shrunk by 40% in 2020 and lost millions in revenue.

However, a return to 2019 highs is coming, Ricks said.