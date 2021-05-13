Potential in post-pandemic local tourism, directors say

As the global pandemic halted travel, shuttered restaurants and closed bars, Nebraska’s tourism sector shrunk under the pressure.
Now, with vaccinations increasing and the economy recovering, Nebraska Tourism Commission Director John Ricks told local tourism officials things are looking up.
“We hadn’t done really well for the last 13 months,” Ricks told a crowd of local government officials and business people during the “Salute to Tourism” event at Hotel 21 & Company on Thursday, May 6.
Ricks rebuffed the idea that tourism was in its recovery now. He said his agency’s balance sheet, which he said included a lot of negative balances, suggested the recovery was dependent on positive returns.
While 2020 was a bust, Ricks said 2019 was a record year. Between the success of the Passport program and a good draw from people who live along the Front Range, Ricks said 2019 was a model year. On the other hand, Ricks estimated the industry shrunk by 40% in 2020 and lost millions in revenue.
However, a return to 2019 highs is coming, Ricks said.
He pointed to increased traffic on the Nebraska Tourism’s website, successful social media campaigns, and articles published in outlets like the New Yorker and The Daily Beast as evidence people from across the U.S. were interested in traveling to Nebraska.
Karla Nieden-Streeks, executive director of the Gering Convention and Visitors Bureau, said sports and recreation tourism positively impacted the area.
“That truly is leading our industry recovery right now,” Nieden-Streeks said.
Specifically, events like the State Girls Golf tournament last year, the new 23 Club facility and the new quad field — newly called the Dome Rock Diamond) created a boon for the area, she said. Additionally, Nieden-Streeks said remodeled facilities at Scotts Bluff National Monument and Chimney Rock National Historic Site helped leave a good impression on area visitors.
Exceeding the expectations of the visitors is critical, Scotts Bluff County Tourism Director Brenda Leisy said
“Most of all, we must continue to learn from the best,” Leisy said, citing Ricks and Nieden-Streeks as examples.