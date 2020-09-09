Potter’s Wheel Ministries opens second store

Five years ago, Potter’s Wheel Ministries Executive Director Tony Bergmann had a vision for a second boutique-style thrift store. That vision consisted of his understanding of God’s will for it — and that’s it.

“It’s my job to figure out what it is God would have us do,” he said. “When I started five years ago speaking about the store in Gering, people would say, ‘Well, where’s it going to be at?’ And I’m thinking, ‘I don’t know, it’s not my job. That’s God’s job.’ My job is to figure out what (He is) going to have us do. He reveals to me how He’s going to do it.”

God made it happen. With the help of a $7,000 grant through the private Immanuel Mission Foundation and about $9,000 in fundraising, Potter’s Wheel Ministries opened its second store at 1338 10th St. in Gering on Sept. 1. Its first store at 1815 First Ave. in Scottsbluff is celebrating its ninth birthday this year.

Founded in 1989 as a simple Bible study ministry for inmates, Potter’s Wheel Ministries is a non-denominational, non-profit and non-government funded organization with a purpose to minister to those in need and to share the Gospel. Since 1989, it has grown to include its two stores, a sober living program called Potter’s House for Men, a food pantry, E-Bay store and family services. The organization also has a 54,000 square foot distribution center at 118 E Overland that hosts all its donations for the pantry and thrift stores.

“We are a ministry; we’re not an agency. What sets us apart … is we do not accept any government funds,” Bergmann said. “Everything that we do, everything that happens here, stays here.”