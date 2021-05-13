Practicing for the unthinkable: Schools conduct safety simulation

On the morning of Monday, May 10, it became quiet at Longfellow Elementary school. The only sounds were that of the school’s two principals and two Scottsbluff police officer conferring as they rapidly checked doors and other spaces throughout the school.
Just minutes before, Principal Laurie Bahl had announced the school had been placed on lockdown. That meant students needed to be in classrooms, teachers locked the doors and concealed students and lights were out.
The scenario during a simulation at the school involved a parent who had lost custody of their child, called their ex and said they were on their way to the child’s school, prompting the school to go into secure or lock out mode, James Todd, Scottsbluff Public Schools safety and security coordinator, said. After a period of time, he said, the scenario changed, with the parent having entered the school, believed to be armed and prompting a lockdown.
Similarly, classrooms at other schools in Scottsbluff, Gering and ESU #13, teachers and students went through the same steps of practicing protocols meant to ensure their safety in the event of that security event.
It is believed to have been the first time all three districts went through a simulation at the same time. The simulation took less than an hour, but a lot occurred during that time, with each of the schools put on lockdown, school personnel working through established protocols and communicating with security personnel and information being relayed to the communications center, law enforcement and fire personnel. Security personnel and school administrators could be heard doing a roll call and reporting their status over radios during the hour, which even involved fire alarms being pulled at schools in an attempt to “trick” students and staff out of their lockdown positions. At Longfellow Elementary, none of the classrooms fell for the ploy and remained concealed.
“It’s locks, lights, out of sight,” during a lockdown, Bahl said, repeating the phrase taught to students so that they remember the steps.
Bahl, who has been the principal at Longfellow for seven years, said the simulations can be nerve-wracking, as she and others check down the list of protocols that are outlined for staff and faculty.
“Every situation will be unique,” she said. “You want to have the ability to ensure that everyone stays safe.”
During each simulation, she said, faculty and staff learn something new. For example, during Monday’s drill, some teachers and counselors had issues with doors that had remained unlocked at Longfellow.
In some of the schools, during the part of the simulation where the fire alarms were pulled, some fell for the tactic and left lockdown, Todd said.
“It’s a tactic that could be used, so we want to preapare for it,” he said. “It’s something to think about, and consider, and that is the point — to get people to think on their feet. The answer is not always going to be clear, but we have to make decisions.”
Bahl said she always advises students when there will be a drill, from tornado to fire drills, to ensure that the children do not become frightened or concerned. She said the goal is for them to “learn good skills and habits in case something should happen.”
Overall, Todd said, the simulation went well across all three districts.
“From everone’s standpoint and the feedback, it went well,” he said, saying the districts will likely work together to host a simulation annually, as well as doing drills in their own districts and school sites.
As a principal, Bahl said she is always thankful to the staff and the students for following the expectations and being aware as they stress and emphasize being safe and secure at school with such simulations.
After the simulation, things were back to usual at Longfellow. As Assistant Principal Wendee Powell unlocked classroom doors, she cheerfully told students, “Good job, you can go back to learning.”
Bells rang for recess, students were running down hallways and up stairs and the sounds of children laughing, talking and moving around meant the day had returned to the normal course of business.