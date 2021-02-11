Prairie Floaral reopens store after closing for a year

As the business reopens, Cherry said she’s taking a bit of a different approach from when she first opened.

“I came back here thinking if I build this business, and I employ a lot of people, and I do all these big things, then I’ll be able to help the community,” she said. “That was wrong. What I needed to do is come in and help the community, and then that will build my business, but I did it backwards. So, I’m coming in with a different attitude this time.”

Ultimately, Cherry wants to take a more active role in the community, but as the only employee and also working a second job, that means her shop may not be open all the time.

“I want to get to know people, and be part of something bigger,” she said. “That’s why I came back here in the first place. That’s a hard lesson to learn. It took me five years, but I think I’ve figured it out.”

Cherry said she loves flowers and helping people.

“I was a therapist before I bought the flower shop,” she said. “It’s still a good way to help people.”

As a florist, Cherry said it all comes back to helping people and being there for them.

“Knowing that you’ve been there for people in the most important times of their life,” she said. “You’ve made an impact. When you walk away, it’s not really about the flowers. It’s about the story. It’s about the person. When you can walk away and know that you are a part of that family’s story, that’s what it’s about. Weddings, funerals, babies, anniversaries, whatever it is, it’s being part of somebody else’s story. I think if more people felt that way, we wouldn’t be in the situation we’re in. We need to make the effort to be in other people’s stories.”

