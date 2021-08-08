Prairie Pines owner helps to keep quilting alive

In 2004 Darlene Tagler went out on a limb and purchased the Prairie Pines Quilt Shop, a business outside Gering in a barn, with her friend Betty Steinwart from a group of three ladies who began it in 1992. She had just begun learning to quilt that year.
“One day, I was in Prairie Pines, and they said, ‘Darlene, do we have a deal for you.’ And they told me they had it for sale,” Tagler said. “So I went and told my husband … that they said the quilt shop’s for sale. And he said, ‘I’m sure it is.’ And I said, ‘No, I mean, the whole thing.’ He said, ‘Well leave me out of it.’ So I did.”
Six months later, they had the business. While they weren’t necessarily quilting experts at the beginning, they appreciated the art form and wanted to help continue its legacy in the area. They were quick learners, and managed to grow the business, eventually moving into town, first in a building where the Cobblestone Inn now sits and then to its current location across the street and next to Fresh Foods.
Tagler, who now is the sole owner of the shop and has made at least 50 quilts since she began her journey in the early 2000s, said she can’t imagine doing anything else now.
“I enjoy it and love it, so I don’t know what I would all do with my time if I didn’t. But, you know, it’s been a pretty good business,” she said. “It’s just, we need younger quilters. We really need to get some younger girls in quilting.”
That’s something that Tagler has been trying to remedy with keeping the quilt shop going and even offering monthly classes and workshops to teach the next generation, and really anyone interested in learning to quilt.
“The quilting business is strong,” she said. “There is (a market), and it’s worldwide. … They (quilts) tell a history. It’s history.”
It’s also why she’s excited that the community will be hosting internationally-acclaimed quilter Ricky Tims and an exhibit from the International Quilt Museum out of Lincoln, which is dedicated to preserving that history from around the world.
“I’ve been in the museum in Lincoln. It’s awesome. And so it’s exciting to have them come out and see our area because it’s quite a ways of distance,” she said. “And then Ricky Tims is coming over from Colorado so that’s exciting.”
Tagler said that if she’s learned anything from quilting, it’s that it can build lasting friendships.
“It’s the camaraderie with your friends and creating and the fun we have together with everybody,” she said. “I have great, great friends — two quilting groups — and they’re just my best friends.”
If interested in finding a new hobby, making friends, or just checking out one of the monthly workshops, stop by Prairie Pines Quilt Shop to see when the next class is. Most classes are the first Saturday of the month. You can also sign up for the newsletter, which lists the classes and other quilt-related news.