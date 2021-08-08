Prairie Pines owner helps to keep quilting alive

In 2004 Darlene Tagler went out on a limb and purchased the Prairie Pines Quilt Shop, a business outside Gering in a barn, with her friend Betty Steinwart from a group of three ladies who began it in 1992. She had just begun learning to quilt that year.

“One day, I was in Prairie Pines, and they said, ‘Darlene, do we have a deal for you.’ And they told me they had it for sale,” Tagler said. “So I went and told my husband … that they said the quilt shop’s for sale. And he said, ‘I’m sure it is.’ And I said, ‘No, I mean, the whole thing.’ He said, ‘Well leave me out of it.’ So I did.”

Six months later, they had the business. While they weren’t necessarily quilting experts at the beginning, they appreciated the art form and wanted to help continue its legacy in the area. They were quick learners, and managed to grow the business, eventually moving into town, first in a building where the Cobblestone Inn now sits and then to its current location across the street and next to Fresh Foods.

Tagler, who now is the sole owner of the shop and has made at least 50 quilts since she began her journey in the early 2000s, said she can’t imagine doing anything else now.