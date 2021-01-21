Products for a civilized world, or not

For hamsters (double checks information), yes, for hamsters, there is a Navo Noodle Hamster Hut that your tiny friend can use as a hideout on those days when scurrying around, sniffing stuff and nibbling on pretty much everything gets to be too stressful. There is also a donut tunnel, a tiny bunk-bed set and something that looks like a walk-in bathtub, but has an awkwardly placed tiny toilet paper roll.

Got a chicken? Does your chicken dance? (insert music from any wedding dance here) You need the rainbow chicken tutu. Once you’ve seen a chicken in a tutu, you’ll never want to see one without a tutu again. Unless it’s on a plate. Fried to a crispy gold. With mashed potatoes. And gravy.

Sorry, where was I? Oh yeah, funky products.

Tea kettle not complicated enough for you? The iKettle can help with that. You can now connect your kettle to WiFi so you can start and change the settings from your phone. This may be a time saver if you’re on your way home and you really want a pot of hot water waiting for you on your arrival, but ...

The selfie toaster allows you to make toast with your own face crisped onto your bread. Or someone else’s face. A separate toaster will toast your handwritten message onto your bread.