Column by Mark McCarthy
Products for a civilized world, or not
I’ve seen several advertisements lately for a tortilla blanket.
Who knew we needed such a thing? I should start by clarifying that it’s not actually a tortilla. Rather, it’s a blanket made to look like a tortilla. It’s white-ish. It’s round. It’s got little dark spots to make it look like a traditional tortilla shell. They come in several different sizes to comfort anyone who just wants to wrap themselves up like a burrito.
If being a burrito isn’t your style, there is a baguette body pillow.
There are no words to properly describe the ostrich hood pillow. Suffice it to say, it’s tall, grey, puffy and goes on your head to keep the user from bumping their noggin when they doze off sitting up.
Looking further down the trail of “Wow, that’s a real thing,” there are grass flip-flops. That’s right, if you want the feel of synthetic grass between your toes as you wander across the parking lot, these are made just for you.
For your animal friends, there’s a line of instant noodle cup products. The Cup of Noodles dog or cat house is made to look like the lid has been partially torn off the cup and Fido or Fluffy has a nice cushion inside.
For hamsters (double checks information), yes, for hamsters, there is a Navo Noodle Hamster Hut that your tiny friend can use as a hideout on those days when scurrying around, sniffing stuff and nibbling on pretty much everything gets to be too stressful. There is also a donut tunnel, a tiny bunk-bed set and something that looks like a walk-in bathtub, but has an awkwardly placed tiny toilet paper roll.
Got a chicken? Does your chicken dance? (insert music from any wedding dance here) You need the rainbow chicken tutu. Once you’ve seen a chicken in a tutu, you’ll never want to see one without a tutu again. Unless it’s on a plate. Fried to a crispy gold. With mashed potatoes. And gravy.
Sorry, where was I? Oh yeah, funky products.
Tea kettle not complicated enough for you? The iKettle can help with that. You can now connect your kettle to WiFi so you can start and change the settings from your phone. This may be a time saver if you’re on your way home and you really want a pot of hot water waiting for you on your arrival, but ...
The selfie toaster allows you to make toast with your own face crisped onto your bread. Or someone else’s face. A separate toaster will toast your handwritten message onto your bread.
Still on the lines of food preparation, the meat shredder claws allow you to put a set of three metal claws on each hand to make you not only look like Wolverine, but enable you to more efficiently tear apart that roast while channeling your inner Hugh Jackman.
When things go wrong with your Wolverine claws, there are bandages made to look like bacon to cover up where you’ve managed to slice your fingers.
Side note, while writing this, I’ve just discovered the taco sleeping bag.
Some clever entrepreneur has come up with finger covers for those who don’t like to lick the cheese dust off their fingers after eating Cheetos or similar products. To those people I say, isn’t that the best part of Cheetos anyway?
Under normal circumstances, the Grappa is an eco friendly bag that folds up small enough to put in a woman’s handbag. Pull it out and open it up, and you’ve got a nice bag to carry your grocery items in. But wait! There’s more! The bottom of the bag is made of helmet-style hardened plastic, so in the event of a natural disaster, such as an earthquake, you can put the bag over your head for protection from falling objects.
For the record, no, I’m not buying any of these products, but obviously somebody did. Your decision is up to you.