Program targeted to Building Healthy Families

A family-based childhood weight management program is coming to Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska.
Through Building Healthy Families, parents and children will learn how to better manage weight by eating proper foods and making good choices to eliminate unhealthy lifestyle behaviors.
Kelly Betts, a pediatric primary care nurse practitioner and the assistant dean at the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing — West Nebraska Division, said the program is being offered to communities around the state.
“The main tenet of the program is to teach families and their children how to make better food choices, how to engage in more activity on a daily basis,” Betts said. “We teach them everything from how to read food labels. We teach a nutrition called the ‘red light, green light, yellow light,’ basically teaching them which foods are better than others. There’s never a bad food or a good food. It’s usually a better food.”
The program is free to participants, and is targeted to families with children between the ages of 6 and 12 who may be overweight or have a body mass index over the 90th percentile. Informational sessions will be held Feb. 10, 17 and 24 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Harms Technology Center at Western Nebraska Community College. You do not have to register for the informational sessions, however, it is recommended to do so by calling 308-633-3335.
At the informational sessions, families will be screened to determine eligibility for the program.
Once a family is approved and wants to participate, there will be 12 sessions on Wednesdays from 5:30-7:30 p.m. beginning March 3. Once the 12 sessions are complete, Betts said there will be follow-up for the participants.
“Each week will have a focus on lifestyle, nutrition, activities,” Betts said. “It will be fun. The whole purpose of this program is to give families the opportunity, number one, to have something to be able to do together. Number two, while together having fun, they’re learning how to make better lifestyle choices.”
Programs such as Building Healthy Families are geared to help children who may be at risk for future issues such as diabetes or orthopedic problems if they do not get their weight in check early.
“They could end up with heart disease in the long run,” Betts said. “Everything is connected, and if you learn how to be healthy as a child and you have healthy habits, then you’re less likely to develop those co-morbidities as an adult.
“Sometimes, families or parents just don’t know how to begin to make healthy choices. This program is not designed to slap anybody on the wrist and say, ‘You don’t eat right.’ It is designed to give them guidance, give them resources, teach them how to find things they can afford, first, but also things that are healthy for you.”